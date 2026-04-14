During a pause in the SRH vs RR match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stuck his tongue out and made a playful face at the broadcast camera. This innocent gesture quickly went viral.
Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reminds Fans Of His Age With Hilarious Viral Moment
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s playful moment quickly went viral, reminding fans that beyond the record-breaking numbers, he’s still a youngster relishing the biggest stage of his life.
In a moment that perfectly captured the innocence of youth amidst the high-intensity pressure of IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight not for his batting, but for his charming spontaneity.
During a brief pause in SRH vs RR clash, the broadcast cameras zoomed in on the 15-year-old prodigy. Instead of the usual stoic game face, Sooryavanshi looked directly into the lens, stuck his tongue out, and made a playful face. The lighthearted gesture quickly went viral, serving as a refreshing reminder to fans that behind the record-breaking statistics is a kid simply enjoying the biggest stage of his life.
The internet was quick to embrace the moment. While most IPL stars are coached on "brand image" and professional conduct, Sooryavanshi’s unfiltered behavior resonated with viewers.
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No need to cross check because he's deadass a 15 years old bruh 😭😭 https://t.co/B8IyzUDigu— RCB Xtra (@Rcb_Xtra) April 13, 2026
"Just 15-year-old things": Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to point out that despite his "India call-up" buzz, he is still a teenager at heart.
Rare Setback on Field
Vaibhav was all smiles on camera, but the match itself was a tough outing for the youngster. He was dismissed for a duck by SRH’s debutant Praful Hinge, who executed a perfect plan to trap the southpaw early. However, his ability to shake off the dismissal and stay lighthearted in the dugout only further proves his mental resilience as he prepares for his upcoming historic debut in Ireland.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinched a vital 57-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter. SRH’s bowling unit stole the show, spearheaded by debutant Praful Hinge, who dismantled the RR top order by dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel for ducks. Despite a late push from RR's middle order, Hyderabad’s disciplined defense ensured a clinical win.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi do that went viral during the IPL 2026 match?
What was the context of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's viral moment?
The moment occurred during an IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, highlighting the young player's youthful spontaneity amidst intense competition.
How did fans react to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's playful gesture?
Fans embraced the moment, finding it refreshing and a reminder of his youth. They shared the clip widely on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).
Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform well in the match despite his viral moment?
Despite the lighthearted viral moment, the match was challenging for Vaibhav. He was dismissed for a duck by SRH's Praful Hinge.