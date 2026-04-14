Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reminds Fans Of His Age With Hilarious Viral Moment

In a moment that perfectly captured the innocence of youth amidst the high-intensity pressure of IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight not for his batting, but for his charming spontaneity.

During a brief pause in SRH vs RR clash, the broadcast cameras zoomed in on the 15-year-old prodigy. Instead of the usual stoic game face, Sooryavanshi looked directly into the lens, stuck his tongue out, and made a playful face. The lighthearted gesture quickly went viral, serving as a refreshing reminder to fans that behind the record-breaking statistics is a kid simply enjoying the biggest stage of his life.

The internet was quick to embrace the moment. While most IPL stars are coached on "brand image" and professional conduct, Sooryavanshi’s unfiltered behavior resonated with viewers.

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No need to cross check because he's deadass a 15 years old bruh 😭😭 https://t.co/B8IyzUDigu — RCB Xtra (@Rcb_Xtra) April 13, 2026

"Just 15-year-old things": Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to point out that despite his "India call-up" buzz, he is still a teenager at heart.

Rare Setback on Field

Vaibhav was all smiles on camera, but the match itself was a tough outing for the youngster. He was dismissed for a duck by SRH’s debutant Praful Hinge, who executed a perfect plan to trap the southpaw early. However, his ability to shake off the dismissal and stay lighthearted in the dugout only further proves his mental resilience as he prepares for his upcoming historic debut in Ireland.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinched a vital 57-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter. SRH’s bowling unit stole the show, spearheaded by debutant Praful Hinge, who dismantled the RR top order by dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel for ducks. Despite a late push from RR's middle order, Hyderabad’s disciplined defense ensured a clinical win.