Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Injury Scare: RR Coach Provides Major Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sustained a hamstring injury while fielding.

Initial assessment suggests the injury is not serious.

DC's Lungi Ngidi suffered a head injury after a fall in earlier match.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Injury Update: Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a breathtaking 36-ball century, but his brilliance was followed by a worrying moment in the second innings. The youngster appeared to sustain a hamstring issue while sprinting towards the boundary during fielding duties. He was soon seen being assisted off the field, raising immediate concerns. Given his growing importance in the side, the sight would have likely created anxiety among teammates and fans alike after such a remarkable performance.

Relief For RR After Initial Assessment

There was, however, encouraging news after the match as Rajasthan Royals’ batting coach Vikram Rathour offered a reassuring update on the youngster’s condition during the post-match press conference.

“He was feeling something in his hamstring but now he’s looking okay. They’ve treated him, so he’s looking fine. We’ll know in a day or so but doesn’t look like anything serious,”

The statement brought a sense of relief, suggesting that the injury may not be severe. Still, the team is expected to monitor his recovery closely over the next few days before confirming his availability for upcoming fixtures.

Another Injury Scare Adds To Concerns

Earlier in the day, a separate and more alarming incident had already put players on edge. During Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) chase against Delhi Capitals (DC), Lungi Ngidi suffered a heavy fall while attempting a catch at mid-off.

The pacer lost his balance and struck the back of his head on the turf. He immediately clutched his head and remained down as medical staff rushed to attend to him. The seriousness of the situation led to a lengthy stoppage before he was taken off the field and transported to hospital in an ambulance.

Check Out: Lungi Ngidi Injury Update: DC Director Breaks Silence After On-Field Scare

With two injury scares in a single day, teams will be wary of player fitness as the tournament progresses into a crucial phase.

For Rajasthan Royals, all eyes will now be on Sooryavanshi’s recovery, as they hope their young star remains fit to continue his extraordinary run in the IPL.