Brathwaite believes it's premature to throw the 15-year-old into international cricket. He suggests a developmental approach, similar to how Brian Lara was integrated with senior players before his debut.
'I Apologise': BCCI, Ajit Agarkar Told To Follow 'Brian Lara' Path For Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's India Debut
Carlos Brathwaite urges BCCI to follow the Brian Lara blueprint for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Should the 15-year-old debut for India after his 36-ball IPL ton?
- Carlos Brathwaite urges caution for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut.
- Brathwaite suggests mirroring Brian Lara's developmental approach.
- Mentorship with elite players offers valuable preparation.
- Selectors face dilemma: debut vs. developmental role.
Former West Indies star Carlos Brathwaite has issued a surprising plea to the Indian selectors regarding teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Despite the fifteen-year-old’s record-breaking century against Hyderabad, Brathwaite believes the BCCI should hold back on handing him an immediate international debut.
The Bihar-born opener has become the talk of IPL 2026 after smashing a 36-ball ton on Saturday. His fearless approach has even earned him high praise from Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, who described the youngster as his "new favourite player."
The Brian Lara Precedent
Speaking on ESPNcricinfo’s TimeOut show, Brathwaite apologised to the youngster before suggesting that India should mirror the development path used for Brian Lara. The West Indian legend was famously integrated into the national setup to observe greats like Viv Richards long before playing a match.
Brathwaite argued that throwing Sooryavanshi into the "deep end" against Ireland or England later this year might be premature. He suggested that being around the squad is more valuable for a player of his age than immediate competitive pressure at the highest level.
"I apologise, Vaibhav, but if you look at how the West Indies handled Brian Lara. He was a generational talent, everyone knew. So what did the West Indies do? They put him in the mix with Viv Richards and whatnot, but he didn't play international cricket," Brathwaite explained.
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Learning From The Modern Greats
The recommendation focuses on mentorship rather than early exposure. Brathwaite believes Sooryavanshi would benefit more from spending time in the dressing room with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav to understand the elite atmosphere before his first cap.
This "best of both worlds" approach would allow the teenage prodigy to sharpen his mental game alongside senior players. It aims to protect his long-term career dividend by ensuring he is fully prepared for the unique demands of international cricket.
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A Selection Dilemma For Agarkar
The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee now faces a difficult decision. With Sooryavanshi consistently outperforming established stars in the IPL, the pressure to include him in the upcoming T20I squads is reaching a fever pitch among fans and pundits.
If the BCCI follows the Lara blueprint, Sooryavanshi may travel with the senior team as a developmental player. This strategy would satisfy the demand for his inclusion while safeguarding the teenager from the immense weight of expectation that comes with a debut.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why does Carlos Brathwaite advise against an immediate international debut for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?
What is the recommended approach for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's development?
The recommendation is for Sooryavanshi to be around the senior squad, observing and learning from players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. This mentorship is seen as more beneficial than immediate competitive pressure.
What has been Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's recent performance?
The teenage sensation recently smashed a record-breaking century off just 36 balls against Hyderabad in IPL 2026. This performance has drawn significant attention and praise.
What dilemma does the selection committee face regarding Sooryavanshi?
The selection committee is under pressure to include Sooryavanshi in squads due to his IPL performances. However, they must balance fan demand with the need for his proper development.