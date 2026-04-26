BCCI, Ajit Agarkar Told To Follow 'Brian Lara' Path For Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's India Debut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Carlos Brathwaite urges caution for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut.

Brathwaite suggests mirroring Brian Lara's developmental approach.

Mentorship with elite players offers valuable preparation.

Selectors face dilemma: debut vs. developmental role.

Former West Indies star Carlos Brathwaite has issued a surprising plea to the Indian selectors regarding teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Despite the fifteen-year-old’s record-breaking century against Hyderabad, Brathwaite believes the BCCI should hold back on handing him an immediate international debut.

The Bihar-born opener has become the talk of IPL 2026 after smashing a 36-ball ton on Saturday. His fearless approach has even earned him high praise from Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, who described the youngster as his "new favourite player."

The Brian Lara Precedent

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo’s TimeOut show, Brathwaite apologised to the youngster before suggesting that India should mirror the development path used for Brian Lara. The West Indian legend was famously integrated into the national setup to observe greats like Viv Richards long before playing a match.

Brathwaite argued that throwing Sooryavanshi into the "deep end" against Ireland or England later this year might be premature. He suggested that being around the squad is more valuable for a player of his age than immediate competitive pressure at the highest level.

"I apologise, Vaibhav, but if you look at how the West Indies handled Brian Lara. He was a generational talent, everyone knew. So what did the West Indies do? They put him in the mix with Viv Richards and whatnot, but he didn't play international cricket," Brathwaite explained.

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Learning From The Modern Greats

The recommendation focuses on mentorship rather than early exposure. Brathwaite believes Sooryavanshi would benefit more from spending time in the dressing room with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav to understand the elite atmosphere before his first cap.

This "best of both worlds" approach would allow the teenage prodigy to sharpen his mental game alongside senior players. It aims to protect his long-term career dividend by ensuring he is fully prepared for the unique demands of international cricket.

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A Selection Dilemma For Agarkar

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee now faces a difficult decision. With Sooryavanshi consistently outperforming established stars in the IPL, the pressure to include him in the upcoming T20I squads is reaching a fever pitch among fans and pundits.

If the BCCI follows the Lara blueprint, Sooryavanshi may travel with the senior team as a developmental player. This strategy would satisfy the demand for his inclusion while safeguarding the teenager from the immense weight of expectation that comes with a debut.

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