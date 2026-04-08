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HomeSportsIPLWatch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Humble Act For Commentator Leaves Fans Emotional

Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Humble Act For Commentator Leaves Fans Emotional

The moment felt even more special with Harsha Bhogle’s voice echoing in the background of the video.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 04:41 PM (IST)

IPL 2026 season has already produced its fair share of finishes and record-breaking performances, but a moment of profound humility stole headlines during the post-match formalities of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians clash.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15-year-old batting prodigy who has taken the cricketing world by storm, was seen approaching veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle and touching his feet - a traditional Indian gesture of respect (Sanskaar) that resonated deeply with fans across the globe.

The moment was made even more special by Harsha Bhogle's voice in the background of video. Known as "Voice of Cricket," Bhogle was praising youngster’s talent and character.

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As the cameras tracked Sooryavanshi, Bhogle’s commentary in the background perfectly encapsulated the gravity of the moment:

"You know what? The whole world is looking at Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and saying, 'Where will he go from here?' To his parents, well done, congratulations. I’m watching him... he’s taking my breath away and I don’t want him to stop. We’ve found ourselves a gem. Well, I can't wait to watch him bat again."

Performance Recap: Sooryavanshi Storm

Sooryavanshi’s (39 runs off 14 balls) humility follows a performance that was anything but quiet. His ability to find gaps and clear the ropes with effortless timing has already sparked comparisons to early-career legends. It wasn't just the runs he scored, but the authoritative manner in which he took on the powerplay that left MI bowlers searching for answers.

Match Result: RR vs. MI

The match itself was a classic high-scoring thriller. Driven by Sooryavanshi’s explosive start and a clinical finishing act by the middle order, the Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 218/5.

Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, put up a spirited fight in their chase. Rohit Sharma provided a vintage spark at the top, but the RR bowling unit, spearheaded by Tushar Deshpande and Ravichandran Ashwin, held their nerve in the death overs. Rajasthan ultimately defended their total, winning the match by 11 runs.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians match?

Rajasthan Royals won the high-scoring thriller against Mumbai Indians by 11 runs. RR posted 218/5, and their bowling unit successfully defended the total.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
RR IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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