Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Emotional Mother's Day Post Goes Viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been grabbing headlines with his explosive batting performances for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 season, and now the 15-year-old sensation is winning hearts off the field as well.

On the occasion of Mother's Day 2026, Vaibhav shared an emotional social media post dedicated to his mother. The post, which quickly went viral, featured two pictures - one with his mother and another of him wearing Rajasthan Royals’ iconic pink jersey. Alongside the images, Vaibhav wrote a simple yet heartfelt caption: “This is for you, Mom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (@vaibhav_sooryavanshi09)

Rajasthan Royals’ ‘Pink Promise’

Every season, Rajasthan Royals wear a special pink jersey as part of their ‘Pink Promise’ initiative, symbolizing support for women and promoting social change driven by rural women across Rajasthan.

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Fastest to 100 Sixes in Men’s T20 Cricket

Vaibhav recently created history during Rajasthan’s clash against Gujarat Titans by becoming the fastest and youngest batter in men’s T20 cricket to complete 100 sixes.

The young batter reached the milestone in just 514 balls across 29 innings. In that match, he played a quickfire knock of 36 runs off 16 deliveries, smashing three fours and three sixes.

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In Race for Orange Cap

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also firmly in contention for the Orange Cap this season. In 11 matches, he has scored 440 runs at an average of 40 and a stunning strike rate of 236.56. His campaign so far includes one century and two half-centuries.

He currently sits fifth on the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2026, while Heinrich Klaasen tops the chart with 494 runs.