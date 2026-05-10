Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLVaibhav Sooryavanshi's Emotional Mother's Day Post Goes Viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Emotional Mother's Day Post Goes Viral

Alongside the images, Vaibhav wrote a simple yet heartfelt caption: “This is for you, Mom.”

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 May 2026 06:51 PM (IST)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been grabbing headlines with his explosive batting performances for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 season, and now the 15-year-old sensation is winning hearts off the field as well.

On the occasion of Mother's Day 2026, Vaibhav shared an emotional social media post dedicated to his mother. The post, which quickly went viral, featured two pictures - one with his mother and another of him wearing Rajasthan Royals’ iconic pink jersey. Alongside the images, Vaibhav wrote a simple yet heartfelt caption: “This is for you, Mom.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (@vaibhav_sooryavanshi09)

Rajasthan Royals’ ‘Pink Promise’

Every season, Rajasthan Royals wear a special pink jersey as part of their ‘Pink Promise’ initiative, symbolizing support for women and promoting social change driven by rural women across Rajasthan.

Also on ABP Live | Lucknow Super Giants Staffer Allegedly On Call During CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

Fastest to 100 Sixes in Men’s T20 Cricket

Vaibhav recently created history during Rajasthan’s clash against Gujarat Titans by becoming the fastest and youngest batter in men’s T20 cricket to complete 100 sixes.

The young batter reached the milestone in just 514 balls across 29 innings. In that match, he played a quickfire knock of 36 runs off 16 deliveries, smashing three fours and three sixes.

Also on ABP Live | IPL Star’s Late-Night Hotel Meetings Trigger BCCI Anti-Corruption Probe: Report

In Race for Orange Cap

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also firmly in contention for the Orange Cap this season. In 11 matches, he has scored 440 runs at an average of 40 and a stunning strike rate of 236.56. His campaign so far includes one century and two half-centuries.

He currently sits fifth on the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2026, while Heinrich Klaasen tops the chart with 494 runs.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 10 May 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals RR IPL IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Mothers Day 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Emotional Mother's Day Post Goes Viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Emotional Mother's Day Post Goes Viral
IPL
Lucknow Super Giants Staffer Allegedly On Call During CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Match
Lucknow Super Giants Staffer Allegedly On Call During CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Match
IPL
RCB vs MI LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Kohli-Rohit Showdown Headlines Massive Clash
RCB vs MI LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Kohli-Rohit Showdown Headlines Massive Clash
IPL
IPL Star’s Late-Night Hotel Meetings Trigger BCCI Anti-Corruption Probe: Report
IPL Star’s Late-Night Hotel Meetings Trigger BCCI Anti-Corruption Probe: Report
Advertisement

Videos

LUCKNOW UPDATE: Swearing-in Ceremony of New UP Ministers Scheduled at 3:30 PM
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Posters Accuse SP Leaders of Promoting Power Theft in Uttar Pradesh
BIG POLITICAL ATTACK: Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP Over UP Cabinet Expansion Ahead of 2027 Elections
BIG BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Expansion Today, 8 Ministers to Take Oath at 3:30 PM in Lucknow
BREAKING PROTEST: AAP Workers Hit Streets in Chandigarh Over Sanjeev Arora’s ED Arrest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Annie Sharma
Annie Sharma
OPINION | Is Your Mother's Day Gift Secretly Telling Her To Stay In The Kitchen?
Opinion
Embed widget