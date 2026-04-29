Record Alert! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes First To Reach This IPL 2026 Feat: Details Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi crossed 400 runs in IPL 2026.

Youngster holds Orange Cap, showcasing consistent explosive batting.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings in a close match.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026 Record: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to redefine expectations in IPL 2026, achieving yet another major milestone. The 15-year-old prodigy became the first batsman this season to cross the 400-run mark during Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) high-pressure chase against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Chasing a daunting target of 223, Sooryavanshi contributed a brisk 43 off just 16 deliveries. While the innings may not have been his best, it proved crucial in setting the tone for the chase and pushing him to the 400-run milestone. The effort also saw him take hold of the Orange Cap, underlining his dominance this season.

Consistency Driving Record-Breaking Run

Sooryavanshi’s rise has been built on remarkable consistency across matches. His scores in IPL 2026 read 52, 31, 39, 78, 0, 46, 8, 103 and 43, a sequence that highlights both his explosiveness and ability to deliver repeatedly.

He is also the joint-fastest to a half-century this season, having reached the landmark twice in just 15 balls. These performances have firmly placed him ahead of key contenders in the run-scoring charts, including Abhishek Sharma (380 runs), KL Rahul (358 runs), and Virat Kohli (351 runs) as of this writing.

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Ferreira, Dubey Seal The Chase

While Sooryavanshi laid the foundation, the finishing touches were applied brilliantly by Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey. Ferreira delivered a match-winning unbeaten 52 off 26 balls, showcasing composure and power in the death overs.

Dubey complemented him perfectly with a rapid 31 not out from just 12 deliveries. Their partnership ensured Rajasthan Royals chased down the target with four balls remaining, completing one of the most exciting run chases of the tournament.

The victory was particularly significant as it marked the first defeat of IPL 2026 for Punjab Kings. RR not only pulled off a memorable win but also boosted their standing in a tightly contested league phase.

Sooryavanshi’s milestone moment, combined with a clinical finish from the middle order, highlighted the team’s depth and balance. As the tournament progresses, the young star’s form could prove decisive in Rajasthan’s push for playoff qualification.