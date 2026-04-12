Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bat Brand Revealed - How Much Does It Cost?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may look like an innocent 15-year-old off the field, but on it, he has already built a reputation as a fearless power-hitter capable of taking on the best bowlers in world cricket.

Since his IPL debut in 2025, where he impressed with a strike rate above 200, Vaibhav has continued his explosive form into the 2026 season. So far, he has already struck 18 sixes in just four matches, underlining his growing dominance with the bat.

This has also sparked curiosity among fans about the equipment behind his massive hitting ability - particularly the bat he uses and its cost.

Which bat does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi use?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi uses bats manufactured by SS (Sareen Sports), an Indian sports equipment company established in 1969. The SS logo is prominently visible on his bat. He generally uses a Kashmir Willow bat, though he also switches to English Willow depending on conditions.

Reports suggest he prefers bats with thick edges, which help him generate extra power in his aggressive stroke play. His bat weight is believed to range between 1,134 grams and 1,170 grams.

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was recently seen inspecting Vaibhav’s bat, further adding to the curiosity around his choice of gear.

How much does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat cost?

SS bats are available across a wide price range, starting from around ₹200 and going up to nearly ₹2 lakh on official listings. However, Vaibhav reportedly uses a customised version tailored to his preferences, with estimates suggesting a price range of ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.

Sooryavanshi in IPL 2026 so far...

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the breakout sensation of IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals. In his first four matches, the 15-year-old left-hander has amassed 200 runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 256.41. His standout performances include a blistering 78 (26) against RCB and a quickfire 52 (17) against CSK.

Also on ABP Live | BCCI Confirms Probe Into RR Manager Using Phone In Dugout