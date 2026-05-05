Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma jointly hold the record for the fastest fifty in IPL 2026, both achieving it in 15 balls.
IPL 2026 Top 7 Fastest Fifties: Young Guns Rewrite Record Books With Blazing Knocks
IPL 2026 has seenn explosive batting as Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Suryavanshi lead the race for fastest fifties, with multiple record-breaking knocks this season.
- IPL 2026 features aggressive batting, with many quick half-centuries.
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma hit 15-ball fifties.
- Nicholas Pooran and Priyansh Arya reached fifty in 16 balls.
IPL 2026 Fastest 50s: The Indian Premier League 2026 season has turned into a showcase of fearless, high-octane batting, with young stars redefining scoring rates like never before. Over the past few years, the tournament has steadily moved toward ultra-aggressive strokeplay, but this season has taken it up another notch. From explosive starts to record-breaking milestones, several batters have lit up the competition with breathtaking half-centuries. Notably, players such as Abhishek Sharma, Priyansh Arya, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi have been at the forefront of this batting revolution.
Top 7 Fastest 50s In IPL 2026 So Far
Here’s a look at the quickest half-centuries recorded this season:
1) 15 balls - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (3 times)
2) 15 balls - Abhishek Sharma
3) 16 balls - Nicholas Pooran
4) 16 balls - Priyansh Arya
5) 17 balls - Rajat Patidar
6) 18 balls - Abhishek Sharma
7) 18 balls - Prabhsimran Singh
The battle for the quickest half-century this season has produced some remarkable performances. Interestingly, the top spot is jointly held. Abhishek Sharma smashed a 15-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings, setting the benchmark early in the tournament.
However, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has matched, and arguably surpassed, that feat by registering three separate half-centuries in just 15 deliveries.
Close behind them are a host of big hitters who have made their mark with equally rapid knocks. Nicholas Pooran produced a stunning 16-ball fifty recently against Mumbai Indians, a performance that also ranks among the fastest in IPL history.
Priyansh Arya matched that effort with a 16-ball half-century for Punjab Kings, underlining his growing reputation as a power-hitter.
These performances highlight how batting standards in the league continue to evolve, with players consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible in T20 cricket.
All-Time IPL Record Still Untouched
While IPL 2026 has delivered several explosive innings, the all-time record for the fastest fifty remains intact. Yashasvi Jaiswal holds that distinction, having reached the milestone in just 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023.
With the tournament still ongoing, there remains a strong possibility that more records could be challenged, or even broken, before the season concludes.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL 2026 so far?
How many times has Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a 15-ball fifty in IPL 2026?
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has achieved the remarkable feat of scoring a 15-ball fifty three times in the IPL 2026 season.
Who holds the all-time fastest fifty record in IPL history?
The all-time record for the fastest fifty in IPL history is held by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored his fifty in just 13 balls in 2023.
Which players are highlighted as key performers in IPL 2026's fast scoring rates?
Abhishek Sharma, Priyansh Arya, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are prominently mentioned as leading the charge in redefining scoring rates with their rapid half-centuries.