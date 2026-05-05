IPL 2026 Top 7 Fastest Fifties: Young Guns Rewrite Record Books With Blazing Knocks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL 2026 features aggressive batting, with many quick half-centuries.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma hit 15-ball fifties.

Nicholas Pooran and Priyansh Arya reached fifty in 16 balls.

IPL 2026 Fastest 50s: The Indian Premier League 2026 season has turned into a showcase of fearless, high-octane batting, with young stars redefining scoring rates like never before. Over the past few years, the tournament has steadily moved toward ultra-aggressive strokeplay, but this season has taken it up another notch. From explosive starts to record-breaking milestones, several batters have lit up the competition with breathtaking half-centuries. Notably, players such as Abhishek Sharma, Priyansh Arya, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi have been at the forefront of this batting revolution.

Top 7 Fastest 50s In IPL 2026 So Far

Here’s a look at the quickest half-centuries recorded this season:

1) 15 balls - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (3 times)

2) 15 balls - Abhishek Sharma

3) 16 balls - Nicholas Pooran

4) 16 balls - Priyansh Arya

5) 17 balls - Rajat Patidar

6) 18 balls - Abhishek Sharma

7) 18 balls - Prabhsimran Singh

The battle for the quickest half-century this season has produced some remarkable performances. Interestingly, the top spot is jointly held. Abhishek Sharma smashed a 15-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings, setting the benchmark early in the tournament.

However, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has matched, and arguably surpassed, that feat by registering three separate half-centuries in just 15 deliveries.

Close behind them are a host of big hitters who have made their mark with equally rapid knocks. Nicholas Pooran produced a stunning 16-ball fifty recently against Mumbai Indians, a performance that also ranks among the fastest in IPL history.

Priyansh Arya matched that effort with a 16-ball half-century for Punjab Kings, underlining his growing reputation as a power-hitter.

These performances highlight how batting standards in the league continue to evolve, with players consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible in T20 cricket.

All-Time IPL Record Still Untouched

While IPL 2026 has delivered several explosive innings, the all-time record for the fastest fifty remains intact. Yashasvi Jaiswal holds that distinction, having reached the milestone in just 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023.

With the tournament still ongoing, there remains a strong possibility that more records could be challenged, or even broken, before the season concludes.