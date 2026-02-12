Top 5 Players To Watch In IPL 2026 Ft. Abhishek Sharma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom









As IPL 2026 season approaches, the landscape of the league has been reshaped by a mini-auction and seismic leadership changes. From record-shattering price tags to home-grown captains seeking a repeat of history, the upcoming Indian Premier League edition promises to be a masterclass in modern T20 cricket.

Here are Top 5 Players to Watch in IPL 2026:

Cameron Green (Kolkata Knight Riders)

All eyes are on the Australian powerhouse after he became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history, secured by KKR for a staggering ₹25.20 crore.

Role: Cameron Green is expected to fill the legendary shoes of Andre Russell, who has transitioned into a coaching role.

X-Factor: Whether he opens the batting or plays as a middle-order enforcer, his ability to provide 140kmph pace alongside explosive hitting makes him the tournament's biggest strategic asset.

Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

"Captain Cool" of the modern era, Rajat Patidar enters 2026 with the weight of being a defending champion. After leading RCB to their long-awaited maiden title in 2025, focus is now on whether he can build a dynasty.

Role: Captain and middle-order mainstay.

X-Factor: With Virat Kohli opting to play purely as a batter, Rajat Patidar's tactical maturity and his knack for scoring under high-pressure playoff scenarios will be heartbeat of RCB's title defense.

Sanju Samson (Chennai Super Kings)

In one of the most talked-about trades in IPL history, Sanju Samson moved from RR to CSK for ₹18 crore.

Role: Top-order batter and the heir-apparent to MS Dhoni's leadership mantle.

X-Factor: Seeing Sanju Samson's flair integrated into the "Chennai Way" is the season's most intriguing subplot. Fans are eager to see if he can replicate MS Dhoni's legendary finishing skills while adding his signature elegance at the top.

Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Coming off a 2025 season where he smashed a record 141 against PBKS, Abhishek Sharma is no longer just a "young prospect"- at 25, he is the most dangerous opener in the league.

Role: Aggressive Opener and left-arm spin option.

X-Factor: With a career strike rate hovering near 163, his ability to exploit the powerplay alongside Travis Head makes SRH the most feared batting unit in 2026.

Prashant Veer (Chennai Super Kings)

The joint-most expensive uncapped player in IPL history (₹14.20 crore), Veer is the "Next-Gen" star everyone is talking about.

Role: Left-arm spin all-rounder.

X-Factor: Hand-picked by CSK as the tactical successor to Ravindra Jadeja (who moved to RR), the 20-year-old from Uttar Pradesh carries immense expectations. His "Jadeja-esque" utility - tight bowling and rapid finishing - will be critical for CSK's balance.