IPL: Top 5 Bowlers With Most Wickets In A Single Season

Here's a look at the top five wicket-takers in a single IPL season.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IPL is often celebrated for its explosive batting, but there are bowlers who have left their mark with record-breaking performances. The most wickets in a single IPL season is still jointly held by Harshal Patel and Dwayne Bravo, each claiming 32 wickets in their respective seasons.

Here's a look at the top five wicket-takers in a single IPL season:

1. Harshal Patel - 32 wickets (RCB, 2021)

The 2021 season was a career-defining year for Harshal Patel. He matched Lasith Malinga’s record by taking 32 wickets in 15 matches. His slow balls in the death overs troubled batsmen consistently. Patel’s best figures were 5/27, with an impressive average of 14.34 and a strike rate of 10.56.

2. Dwayne Bravo - 32 wickets (CSK, 2013)

Dwayne Bravo showcased his all-round abilities in 2013, taking 32 wickets across 18 matches. The CSK star was pivotal in his team’s march to the final. His standout performance of 4/42 is still remembered by fans, while his average of 15.53 reflected his consistency.

3. Kagiso Rabada - 30 wickets (DC, 2020)

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took 30 wickets during the 2020 UAE season. His pace, accurate yorkers, and disciplined bowling helped Delhi Capitals reach their first IPL final. Rabada’s best figures of 4/24 and a strike rate of 13.13 highlighted his lethal form.

4. Lasith Malinga - 28 wickets (MI, 2011)

The legendary “Yorker King” Lasith Malinga made IPL history in 2011, taking 28 wickets for Mumbai Indians. His best performance of 5/13 remains one of the most feared spells in IPL history, with an economy rate of just 5.95 in T20 conditions.

5. James Faulkner - 28 wickets (RR, 2013)

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner claimed 28 wickets for Rajasthan Royals in 2013. Known as the “Silent Assassin,” Faulkner recorded two five-wicket hauls (5/16 and 5/20) during the season, leaving a lasting impression with his match-winning performances.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
