Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Top 5 Batsmen With Fastest Centuries In IPL History Ft Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IPL 2026: Top 5 Batsmen With Fastest Centuries In IPL History Ft Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

From Chris Gayle’s legendary 30-ball ton to Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals, explore the fastest hundreds in IPL history.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

When international cricket first began, the concept of a century in just 30 to 40 deliveries seemed impossible. However, the Indian Premier League has redefined the boundaries of T20 batting, turning these milestones into a recurring reality. Power hitters like Chris Gayle, David Miller, and Travis Head have all crossed the triple-figure mark in under 40 balls, setting a benchmark for the modern game.

Chris Gayle’s Unshakable 30-Ball Record

For the past 13 years, Chris Gayle has remained at the summit of the fastest centuries list. During the 2013 season, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gayle reached his hundred in a staggering 30 balls against Pune Warriors India. This historic performance was part of an unbeaten 175-run masterclass, an innings that included 17 sixes and 13 fours, cementing his legacy as the most destructive batter in tournament history.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: India’s New Record Holder

The second fastest century in IPL history belongs to India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Playing for Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 season, Suryavanshi reached the century mark in just 35 balls, making it the fastest hundred ever recorded by an Indian in the league. In doing so, he surpassed the long-standing record of Yusuf Pathan, who achieved a 37-ball century. Just last year, Heinrich Klaasen also joined this elite bracket by reaching his hundred in 37 deliveries.

Top 5 Batsmen With Fastest Century In IPL 

Reaching a century in fewer than 40 balls is a feat achieved by only a handful of players. David Miller famously struck a century in 38 balls, while Travis Head and Priyansh Arya have both reached the milestone in 39 balls. To date, these are the only players in the history of the competition to breach the triple-figure mark within this narrow window of deliveries.

1. Chris Gayle (30 Balls)

2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (35 Balls)

3. Yusuf Pathan (37 Balls)

4. Heinrich Klaasen (37 Balls)

5. David Miller (38 Balls)

Rising Indian Power Hitters

Following closely on this list is Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, who produced a sensational 40-ball century during the 2025 season. He is followed by Ishan Kishan, who recorded a century in 45 balls. These figures highlight a shifting trend in the IPL where top-order batters are increasingly focused on maximizing the powerplay and maintaining a high strike rate throughout their innings.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the record for the fastest century in IPL history?

Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century in IPL history, achieving it in just 30 balls during the 2013 season.

Who is the fastest Indian to score a century in the IPL?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the fastest Indian to score a century in the IPL, reaching the milestone in 35 balls in the 2025 season.

Which players have scored a century in under 40 balls in the IPL?

Chris Gayle (30 balls), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (35 balls), Yusuf Pathan (37 balls), Heinrich Klaasen (37 balls), David Miller (38 balls), Travis Head (39 balls), and Priyansh Arya (39 balls) have all achieved this.

What is the trend observed with top-order batters in the IPL?

Top-order batters in the IPL are increasingly focused on maximizing the powerplay and maintaining a high strike rate throughout their innings.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 Mar 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chris Gayle IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fastest Centuries In IPL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL 2026: Top 5 Batsmen With Fastest Centuries In IPL History Ft Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
IPL 2026: Top 5 Batsmen With Fastest Centuries In IPL History Ft Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
IPL
BCCI Refutes Claims Of Ajit Agarkar's Tenure Extension Request Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2027
BCCI Refutes Claims Of Ajit Agarkar's Tenure Extension Request Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2027
IPL
Virat Kohli's Ultimate Failure To Face Rs 10.75 Cr Bowler's Perfect Yorker - WATCH
Virat Kohli's Ultimate Failure To Face Rs 10.75 Cr Bowler's Perfect Yorker - WATCH
IPL
IPL 2026 Injury Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru & Kolkata Knight Riders Might Face Early Selection Crisis
IPL 2026 Injury Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru & Kolkata Knight Riders Might Face Early Selection Crisis
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Alvida Jumma prayers in India marked by black armbands, grief over Iran-Israel tensions
Big Breaking: Shia community protests amid Alvida Jumma in Delhi
World News: Mohan Bhagwat calls for peace amid rising global conflicts
Breaking News: Student clash turns violent at Varanasi college, firing reported
Big Breaking: Canada drops allegations against India in diplomatic shift
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Vs Suvendu Showdown: EC Shake-Up, SIR Row, And BJP Push Define Banerjee’s Toughest Test
Opinion
Embed widget