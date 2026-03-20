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When international cricket first began, the concept of a century in just 30 to 40 deliveries seemed impossible. However, the Indian Premier League has redefined the boundaries of T20 batting, turning these milestones into a recurring reality. Power hitters like Chris Gayle, David Miller, and Travis Head have all crossed the triple-figure mark in under 40 balls, setting a benchmark for the modern game.

Chris Gayle’s Unshakable 30-Ball Record

For the past 13 years, Chris Gayle has remained at the summit of the fastest centuries list. During the 2013 season, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gayle reached his hundred in a staggering 30 balls against Pune Warriors India. This historic performance was part of an unbeaten 175-run masterclass, an innings that included 17 sixes and 13 fours, cementing his legacy as the most destructive batter in tournament history.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: India’s New Record Holder

The second fastest century in IPL history belongs to India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Playing for Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 season, Suryavanshi reached the century mark in just 35 balls, making it the fastest hundred ever recorded by an Indian in the league. In doing so, he surpassed the long-standing record of Yusuf Pathan, who achieved a 37-ball century. Just last year, Heinrich Klaasen also joined this elite bracket by reaching his hundred in 37 deliveries.

Top 5 Batsmen With Fastest Century In IPL

Reaching a century in fewer than 40 balls is a feat achieved by only a handful of players. David Miller famously struck a century in 38 balls, while Travis Head and Priyansh Arya have both reached the milestone in 39 balls. To date, these are the only players in the history of the competition to breach the triple-figure mark within this narrow window of deliveries.

1. Chris Gayle (30 Balls)

2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (35 Balls)

3. Yusuf Pathan (37 Balls)

4. Heinrich Klaasen (37 Balls)

5. David Miller (38 Balls)

Rising Indian Power Hitters

Following closely on this list is Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, who produced a sensational 40-ball century during the 2025 season. He is followed by Ishan Kishan, who recorded a century in 45 balls. These figures highlight a shifting trend in the IPL where top-order batters are increasingly focused on maximizing the powerplay and maintaining a high strike rate throughout their innings.