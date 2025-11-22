IPL 2026: Top 3 Teams Taking Big Risks With Their Retention Strategies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The IPL 2026 Mini Auction is less than a month away and all 10 franchises have revealed their list of retained and released players.

Some of them were no-brainers, with star players staying put, and on the other hand, certain franchises look to be going all out with a rather ambitious approach.

What's interesting is that all of them are former champions, but underperformers from the previous season. Whether things work out for them remains to be seen, but until then, here's a look at 3 IPL teams with questionable retention plans.

Exploring CSK, RR, and KKR's IPL 2026 Retentions

1) Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is the joint-most successful IPL franchise with 5 titles to their name. However, they finished 10th, right at the bottom of the table in 2025.

This may have irked them to take drastic measures, as they have let go of Matheesha Pathirana, a fast bowler with a unique sling action, and the young New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra, both of whom can be big money signings at the auction.

They might be hoping to get them back at a lower price, or for better alternatives, but it is worth noting that this is a Mini Auction, and there won't be as many top quality choices as one gets in a Mega Auction.

CSK's retentions still boasts quality names, and so a few good additions has the potential to turn things around for them.

2) Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR), the inaugural IPL champions, have taken some interesting decisions ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction. They have let go of Nitish Rana, who was a rock in their middle order, as well as their captain, Sanju Samson.

Both of them have been traded, so there isn't even an option to get them back at the auction.

Now, RR have gotten Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran from CSK, and Donovan Ferreira from Delhi Capitals (DC), which looks interesting on paper, but much depends on the auction, as they desperately need a pivotal figure to lead the side.

3) Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who finished third-last, have released core players like Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, and most notably, Andre Russell.

They enter the auction with the biggest purse by far - Rs 64.3 Crore, but once again, this is a Mini Auction. Getting back any of these released players at a cheaper price may not be an option either, as other franchises could look to acquire them as well, potentially resulting in a bidding war.

With 13 vacant player slots despite a hefty purse, KKR have taken a very ambitious approach for IPL 2026.