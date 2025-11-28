Top 3 Most Expensive Overseas Players In IPL Auction History

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLTop 3 Most Expensive Overseas Players In IPL Auction History

Here's a look at top three most expensive foreign players ever purchased in IPL auction history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian Premier League (IPL) auction has witnessed some extraordinary bidding wars over the years, with overseas stars often commanding staggering prices.

From record-breakers like Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to earlier trendsetters such as Sam Curran, here's a look at top three most expensive foreign players ever purchased in IPL auction history.

 Most Expensive Overseas Players In IPL Auction

1. Mitchell Starc: ₹24.75 crore (KKR, 2024)

Mitchell Starc became the most expensive overseas signing in IPL auction history when Kolkata Knight Riders secured him for a massive ₹24.75 crore at the 2024 auction.

The bidding war, dominated by KKR and Gujarat Titans, set new records. Starc lived up to the price tag, producing match-winning spells in Qualifier 1 and the final, playing a crucial role in KKR’s title triumph.

2. Pat Cummins: ₹20.50 crore (SRH, 2024)

Earlier on the same auction day, Sunrisers Hyderabad stunned everyone by picking up Australian skipper Pat Cummins for ₹20.50 crore, making him the first player to cross the ₹20-crore mark.

Although Starc would later surpass him, Cummins' acquisition was a headline moment. Fresh off leading Australia to the WTC and ODI World Cup titles, Cummins captained SRH to a runners-up finish in IPL 2024.

3. Sam Curran: ₹18.50 crore (PBKS, 2023)

England all-rounder Sam Curran held the record previously after Punjab Kings bought him for ₹18.50 crore in the 2023 auction.

His exceptional Player of the Tournament performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup sparked an intense bidding war involving several top franchises. Curran represented PBKS in 2023 and 2024 before being released and later re-signed by Chennai Super Kings at a much lower price ahead of IPL 2025.

IPL 2026 Auction - All you need to know

IPL Auction 2026 is set to be one of the most anticipated events ahead of the new season, with teams entering a fresh cycle of rebuilding after multiple high-profile releases.

Several franchises have significant purse space, increasing the likelihood of record-breaking bids.

With teams like RCB and RR undergoing ownership transitions and major reshuffles, the dynamics are expected to be unpredictable. Fans can expect intense bidding wars, strategic squad overhauls, and surprise buys as franchises prepare for IPL 2026.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
