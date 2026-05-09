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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Top 3 Bowlers With Most Powerplay Wickets This Season

IPL 2026: Top 3 Bowlers With Most Powerplay Wickets This Season

Kagiso Rabada leads the chart for the most wickets taken during the Powerplay phase, so far.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 May 2026 03:47 PM (IST)

The Indian Premier League 2026 season is rapidly progressing, with 51 matches already completed. The spotlight now shifts to Match 52 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, where two of the tournament’s most dangerous Powerplay bowlers - Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer - will once again be in action.

In the T20 format, bowlers are constantly under pressure as batters attack aggressively from the very first delivery. Despite those challenges, a few pacers have managed to dominate the crucial Powerplay overs this season.

Most Powerplay Wickets in IPL 2026

After 51 matches, Kagiso Rabada leads the chart for the most wickets taken during the Powerplay phase. Representing Gujarat Titans, the South African speedster has picked up 11 wickets with the new ball so far.

Overall, Rabada has claimed 16 wickets in 10 matches this season while conceding 360 runs across 39 overs.

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Who Are Second and Third?

The second and third spots are jointly occupied by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jofra Archer, both of whom have taken nine Powerplay wickets each.

Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bhuvneshwar has been among the standout bowlers of the season. He currently shares the top wicket tally in the tournament with Anshul Kamboj, with both bowlers taking 17 wickets. However, Bhuvneshwar holds the Purple Cap due to his superior economy rate.

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Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer has claimed 15 wickets in 10 matches this season, with nine of those dismissals coming during the Powerplay overs.

Teams with best chance to qualify for Playoffs

As of May 9, 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are the strongest candidates for a playoff berth, both nearing the safety of 18 points. SRH requires just two wins from three games, while PBKS looks solid with 13 points and four matches left.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) holds a significant advantage due to a massive Net Run Rate (+1.234), making them favorites if the mid-table finishes in a tie. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have emerged as the "dark horse," surging with four consecutive wins to reignite their campaign. CSK and DC face the toughest road, requiring near-perfect finishes.

Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Records IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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