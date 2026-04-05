IPL 2026: Top 10 Highest-Paid Players In RCB

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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Top 10 Highest-Paid Players In Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2026: Top 10 Highest-Paid Players In Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB, with an impressive Net Run Rate of +2.907, heads into their second IPL 2026 clash against CSK riding high on momentum.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 12:18 PM (IST)

Players with highest fees in RCB squad in IPL 2026: For IPL 2026 season, Virat Kohli remains the highest-paid player in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad with a retention fee of ₹21 crore. Following their first-ever title win in 2025, RCB maintained a core group of expensive retentions while adding key players in the December 2025 mini-auction.

Highest Fees in RCB Squad (IPL 2026)

Virat Kohli: Role: Batter | Fee (INR): ₹21.00 Crore | Acquisition Status: Retained

Josh Hazlewood: Role: Bowler | Fee (INR): ₹12.50 Crore | Acquisition Status: Retained

Phil Salt: Role: WK-Batter | Fee (INR): ₹11.50 Crore | Acquisition Status: Retained

Rajat Patidar (C): Role: Batter | Fee (INR): ₹11.00 Crore | Acquisition Status: Retained

Jitesh Sharma: Role: WK-Batter | Fee (INR): ₹11.00 Crore | Acquisition Status: Retained

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Role: Bowler | Fee (INR): ₹10.75 Crore | Acquisition Status: Retained

Venkatesh Iyer: Role: All-rounder | Fee (INR): ₹7.00 Crore | Acquisition Status: Highest 2026 Auction Buy

Rasikh Salam: Role: Bowler | Fee (INR): ₹6.00 Crore | Acquisition Status: Retained

Krunal Pandya: Role: All-rounder | Fee (INR): ₹5.75 Crore | Acquisition Status: Retained

Mangesh Yadav: Role: All-rounder | Fee (INR): ₹5.20 Crore | Acquisition Status: 2026 Auction Buy

Key Auction Highlights

Venkatesh Iyer: Secured for ₹7 crore after a bidding war with KKR, making him the franchise's most expensive signing of the 2026 mini-auction.

Mangesh Yadav: An uncapped domestic sensation from Madhya Pradesh, bought for a significant ₹5.20 crore.

Jacob Duffy: The New Zealand pacer was acquired at his base price of ₹2 crore as cover for Hazlewood. 

RCB in IPL 2026, so far...

As of April 5, 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has made an emphatic statement in their title defense. In their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the defending champions clinicaly chased down a target of 202 in just 15.4 overs.

RCB's campaign has been highlighted by Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 69 and a stellar debut by Jacob Duffy, who claimed 3/22. Currently holding a massive Net Run Rate of +2.907, RCB enters their second match in IPL 2026 against CSK with maximum momentum.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB IPL IPL 2026 RCB Vs CSK IPL Highest Paid Players
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