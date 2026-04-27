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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Tim David, Romario Playing Gully Cricket On Delhi Streets In Scorching 45°C

WATCH: Tim David, Romario Playing Gully Cricket On Delhi Streets In Scorching 45°C

DC vs RCB Live: RCB star Tim David joins fans for a game of street cricket in Delhi's Vasant Kunj. Watch the viral video of the Australian batter hitting a tennis ball six.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tim David played impromptu gully cricket with local youths.
  • He hit a massive six while playing with a tennis ball.
  • David engaged with fans despite the Delhi heatwave.
  • The interaction highlights foreign players' connection to Indian cricket.

DC vs RCB Live: Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Tim David has stunned local residents after being spotted playing gully cricket in the Vasant Kunj area of South Delhi. The Australian power-hitter traded the high-tech training facilities of the IPL for the narrow, dusty streets on Sunday afternoon.

Dressed in casual attire and moving without any formal security, David appeared to thoroughly enjoy the raw intensity of Indian street cricket. The highlight of the session was a colossal six that the batter smashed off a tennis ball, sending it soaring over several residential buildings.

Passion Over Privilege In The Delhi Heat

The spontaneous match occurred as the city grapples with a severe heatwave, with temperatures touching 45°C. Despite the furnace-like conditions, David spent nearly an hour engaging with a group of young fans who were initially shocked to see an international star in their neighbourhood.

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The Australian's willingness to play freely among the people highlights the unique bond foreign players share with Indian cricket culture. For the local youths, the chance to bowl at one of the world's most destructive finishers was a moment of pure magic.

Watch Video

Unmatched Love For The Game

Moments like these reinforce why the Indian Premier League remains a favourite destination for overseas cricketers. The organic passion and hospitality shown by the Delhi public provided a stark contrast to the structured and often isolated lives of professional athletes.

David was seen laughing and sharing tips with the young bowlers, proving that the love for the game transcends professional boundaries. The session provided a perfect mental break for the batter ahead of the high-pressure fixtures scheduled for the coming week.

Also Read: WATCH: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bat Illegal? Pakistan Expert Demands Testing

Focus Returns To Bengaluru’s Title Defence

The viral footage has provided a significant boost to the morale of the Bengaluru fans. David has been in exceptional form during IPL 2026, currently maintaining a staggering batting average of 91.5 after seven matches in the tournament.

As the defending champions prepare for their upcoming rematch against the Delhi Capitals, David’s relaxed preparation in the gullies of Vasant Kunj suggests he is in a prime headspace. His ability to connect with the grassroots of the sport continues to win hearts across the capital.

Also Read: After Lungi Ngidi, Rovman Powell Out Of Ground For Medical Attention

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Tim David spotted playing gully cricket?

Tim David was spotted playing gully cricket in the Vasant Kunj area of South Delhi.

What was a notable moment during Tim David's gully cricket session?

A highlight was Tim David smashing a colossal six with a tennis ball that went over several residential buildings.

Did Tim David have security with him during the street cricket game?

No, Tim David was dressed casually and moved without any formal security during the gully cricket session.

How has Tim David been performing in IPL 2026?

Tim David has been in exceptional form, maintaining a batting average of 91.5 after seven matches in the tournament.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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Tim David DC Vs RCB Live IPL 2026 Romario Shephered
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