A video circulating online shows Tim David making an obscene gesture from the dugout after RCB's IPL 2026 victory against MI. Fans are debating if it was directed at his former team.
WATCH: Tim David Appears To Show Middle Finger During Heated Celebration As RCB Edge MI In IPL Thriller
Tim David grabbed attention after RCB’s dramatic last-ball win over Mumbai Indians, with his post-match celebration quickly going viral online.
- Tim David allegedly made an obscene gesture after RCB's win.
- The gesture was captured on camera from the dugout.
- Fans speculate if the gesture targeted former team Mumbai Indians.
Tim David Viral Video IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) overseas star Tim David has become one of the biggest talking points on social media following the franchise's dramatic IPL 2026 victory over Mumbai Indians (MI). A video clip circulating online appears to show the Australian batsman making an obscene gesture, showing the middle-finger celebration with both hands from the dugout moments after Bengaluru sealed a thrilling last-ball win in Raipur. Check it out:
Tim David took the match too personally 😭 pic.twitter.com/nWeor4yLxb— Dive (@crickohliic) May 11, 2026
The footage quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with fans debating whether David was directing the gesture towards his former franchise, Mumbai Indians.
RCB Pull Off Dramatic Final-Over Escape
RCB looked to be under enormous pressure heading into the final over of the contest. They needed 15 runs from the last six deliveries, with several major batters already back in the pavilion.
Virat Kohli and Tim David had both departed for golden ducks earlier in the innings, leaving the side in trouble during the chase. However, Krunal Pandya produced a stunning counter-attacking innings to revive Bengaluru’s hopes on a difficult surface.
After Romario Shepherd’s dismissal, MI appeared to have one hand on the game before Bhuvneshwar Kumar changed the momentum with a crucial six. Rasikh Salam then completed the dramatic finish as RCB snatched victory in extraordinary fashion.
Also Check: Krunal Pandya Eyes World Cup 2027 Spot As RCB Chase IPL 2026 Glory
Could Tim David Face Action?
As of now, there has been no official statement regarding the incident from the franchise, player or the IPL, though fans online continue to dissect the footage. The fact that David previously spent time with Mumbai Indians has only added another layer to the conversation surrounding the celebration.
He represented MI before being released ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, and has now enjoyed a productive stint with RCB, emerging as a key figure in the squad.
The Australian power-hitter has largely impressed since joining this franchise. During his debut season with the franchise, he played an important supporting role as Bengaluru secured their maiden IPL title.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the viral video involving Tim David about?
Did Tim David play for Mumbai Indians previously?
Yes, Tim David represented Mumbai Indians before being released prior to the IPL 2025 auction. He has since become a key player for RCB.
Has Tim David faced any official action for the gesture?
As of now, there has been no official statement or action taken regarding the incident. Fans continue to discuss the viral footage.
How did RCB win the match against Mumbai Indians?
RCB secured a thrilling last-ball victory after needing 15 runs in the final over. Key contributions came from Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with Rasikh Salam finishing the game.