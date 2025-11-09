Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2026: Three Batters RCB Must Retain Ahead Of Mega Auction

IPL 2026: Three Batters RCB Must Retain Ahead Of Mega Auction

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 03:14 PM (IST)

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enjoyed a dream run in IPL 2025, finally ending their 18-year wait to claim their maiden IPL title.

With the deadline for teams to confirm their retained players set for November 15 ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, RCB are unlikely to make major alterations to their batting unit.

This year, the franchise will look to maintain the same core heading into the next edition.

Three players RCB should retain for IPL 2026 

1. Virat Kohli

Topping the list is none other than RCB’s heartbeat and former skipper, Virat Kohli. The modern-day legend continues to reign supreme as the highest run-scorer in IPL history, with a staggering 8,661 runs, far ahead of Rohit Sharma in second place.

Kohli’s IPL 2025 campaign was another reminder of his class - he piled up 657 runs in 15 matches at a superb average of 54.75. After a relatively quiet phase between 2019 and 2022, the star batter has crossed the 600-run mark in three consecutive seasons, proving that age hasn’t slowed him down one bit.

2. Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar, who led RCB to their maiden IPL title, has also become one of the most dependable middle-order batters for the franchise.

Known for his composure and timing under pressure, the Madhya Pradesh cricketer scored 312 runs in 15 matches during IPL 2025, including two crucial fifties. Although currently sidelined due to injury, Patidar is expected to regain full fitness ahead of IPL 2026 - and his recent form makes him a key player RCB should not let go.

3. Phil Salt

RCB’s decision to bring in Phil Salt turned out to be a masterstroke. The English wicketkeeper-batter quickly established himself as one of the team’s top performers in IPL 2025, scoring 403 runs in 13 games at an average of 33.58, including four half-centuries.

His explosive partnership with Virat Kohli at the top was one of the most feared combinations of the season. Given Salt’s blazing form - which carried over from his title-winning run with KKR in 2024 - RCB would be wise to retain him for the 2026 season.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Auction RCB IPL Retention IPL Phil Salt IPL 2026 RAJAT PATIDAR INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Embed widget