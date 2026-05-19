Double Blow For Mumbai Indians As Two Players Ruled Out Ahead Of KKR Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Quinton de Kock out with wrist tendon injury.

Raj Angad Bawa ruled out with thumb ligament tear.

Mumbai Indians already eliminated from playoff contention.

Kolkata: Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and pace-bowling all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa were on Tuesday ruled out of the remainder of the IPL season due to injuries.

Already eliminated from the playoff race, Mumbai Indians have two matches left this season -- against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

De Kock has been ruled out with a tendon injury in his left wrist, which he sustained ahead of MI's home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Bawa, meanwhile, suffered a ligament tear in his right thumb during MI's previous match against Punjab Kings.

De Kock played three matches this season after beginning his campaign with an unbeaten 112 against Punjab Kings on April 16.

He last featured against Chennai Super Kings on April 23 before missing the SRH clash after being hit on the wrist during practice.

Bawa made three appearances for MI this season.

"Both Quinton and Raj Bawa will continue their rehab in their respective homes, with support and guidance from the Mumbai Indians medical team to help them return to play as soon as possible," MI said in a statement.

"Mumbai Indians wishes them a quick recovery and will announce replacements as per IPL guidelines," it added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)