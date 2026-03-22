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Ishan Kishan vs Zeeshan Ansari: Preparations for IPL 2026 have already begun to heat up, and a recent intra-squad practice match involving Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players offered a glimpse of the competitive intensity within the team. Stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan found himself at the centre of a intriguing moment after being dismissed by teammate Zeeshan Ansari. The incident unfolded after Kishan, who appeared in dominant touch striking two sixes and two boundaries off the first four deliveries against the leg-spinner. However, the momentum shifted quickly as Ansari secured his wicket with a catch at deep square leg.

What followed added drama, as Ansari celebrated with visible aggression, gesturing the T20 World Cup winner to walk back. Check it out:

Send off to Ishan Kishan 🤯



During the intra squad match today, Zeeshan Ansari, a bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad, was seen giving a send off to his own captain Ishan Kishan after dismissing him.



The team atmosphere doesn’t seem to be very good.



pic.twitter.com/3b75QtTh3F — Stubbsy  (@spideypant_) March 21, 2026

The brief exchange concerned some fans online about any possible internal quarrels, but Ishan Kishan took it sportingly, responding with a smile, which suggests it might have just been friendly banter.

Leadership Role Amid Injury Concerns

Earlier developments saw SRH reshuffle their leadership due to an injury setback to regular captain Pat Cummins.

The Australian pacer is currently recovering from a lower back stress injury, which had also ruled him out of significant parts of the Ashes series and the recent T20 World Cup.

"Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the vice-captain," the franchise had revealed on social media.

Kishan’s appointment as interim captain, on the other hand, follows a string of impressive performances. The left-handed batsman played a vital role in India’s successful T20 World Cup campaign, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

He amassed 317 runs in nine matches, boasting a striking rate of 199.37 and an average of 80.25, including three half-centuries.

His consistent run-scoring also propelled him to the No.2 position in the ICC rankings for T20I batters, just behind his teammate Abhishek Sharma.

Domestic Success Adds To Credentials

Beyond international cricket, Kishan has also showcased his leadership abilities on the domestic stage.

Earlier this season, he led Jharkhand to their maiden title in the prestigious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, further strengthening his credentials as a captain.

As SRH gear up for IPL 2026, moments like the fiery exchange in the practice match highlight both the competitive spirit within the squad and Kishan’s ability to handle pressure with composure.