WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Brings Back MS Dhoni Nostalgia With Stunning Helicopter Shot

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RR vs MI, IPL 2026: In the world of modern cricket, few sights are as electrifying as a batter channelling the spirit of a legend. During a practice session ahead of RR vs MI IPL 2026 encounter, Suryakumar Yadav did exactly that, sending social media into a frenzy with a perfectly executed "helicopter shot" that instantly evoked memories of the great MS Dhoni.

The Mumbai Indians' official Instagram handle shared the footage with the caption, "That 🚁 shot from 𝐒𝐊𝐘 😮‍💨🤌," and it has quickly become one of the cherished clips of the season.

SKY Channels Dhoni

While Suryakumar is world-renowned for his '360-degree' batting and audacious scoops over fine leg, the helicopter shot is a rare addition to his arsenal. Facing a pinpoint yorker, the temporary MI captain used his incredible wrist strength to whip the ball from the blockhole, with the signature follow-through flourish that made Dhoni a global icon.

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The video has triggered a wave of nostalgia among cricket fans.

Captaincy and Form: Leading by Example

The timing of this viral moment is significant. Suryakumar has recently taken on a larger leadership role within the Mumbai Indians camp.

On 4 April, in the absence of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who missed the clash against Delhi Capitals due to illness, it was SKY who led the side at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Despite the pressure of captaincy, his batting remains as explosive as ever. He played a resilient knock of 51 off 36 balls in that fixture, proving that the additional responsibility has not dampened his flair.

With over 170 career IPL sixes, he is rapidly closing in on the legendary tallies of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard in the MI record books.

Most Versatile Batter in the World?

The execution of the helicopter shot adds another layer to the argument that Suryakumar Yadav is the most versatile T20 batter in the history of the game. From the "Supla" shot to the "Helicopter," his ability to manipulate the field and manufacture boundaries from good deliveries remains unparalleled.

As the Mumbai Indians look to stabilise their IPL 2026 campaign, these moments of individual brilliance from their stand-in captain are providing the necessary spark to keep the fans and the opposition on the edge of their seats.