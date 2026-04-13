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HomeSportsIPLIPL Council Takes Strict Action Against Tim David After 'Illegal' Ball Inspection

IPL Council Takes Strict Action Against Tim David After 'Illegal' Ball Inspection

IPL 2026: RCB's Tim David and MI captain Hardik Pandya face fines for Code of Conduct breaches and slow over-rates. Read the latest disciplinary updates from IPL 2026.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tim David fined 25% match fee for disobeying umpires.
  • David repeatedly ignored umpire requests during ball change.
  • Hardik Pandya fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate.
  • Mumbai Indians penalized for first over-rate offense this season.

IPL 2026: The encounter between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians has resulted in significant disciplinary sanctions for two of the league’s biggest stars. Following the conclusion of the match at the Wankhede Stadium, the IPL governing council announced that RCB’s Tim David has been fined a portion of his match earnings for a rare breach of conduct involving the match officials. Simultaneously, Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya has been hit with a substantial financial penalty for a separate procedural lapse.

Tim David has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point after being found guilty of disobeying the instructions of the on-field umpires. The incident, which went viral on social media, occurred during a ball change in the eighteenth over of the Bengaluru innings.

Protocol Breach in the Final Overs

The Australian power-hitter was observed repeatedly ignoring the requests of umpire Swaroopanand Kannur to return the ball after it was replaced due to moisture. A second similar instance was noted in the final over of the innings. Under Article 2.4 of the IPL Code of Conduct, such actions are classified as a failure to comply with an official directive.

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While the batter enjoyed a prolific evening with the bat, finishing unbeaten on 34, his insistence on inspecting the equipment has drawn the ire of the match referee. David has reportedly accepted the Level 1 sanction without a formal hearing.

Also Read: Big Update On Rohit Sharma's Injury Ahead Of MI vs PBKS Match

Pandya Fined for Over-Rate Lapse

On the other side of the boundary, Hardik Pandya faced his first disciplinary setback of the season. The Mumbai Indians were found to be behind the required over-rate during the Bengaluru onslaught. As this was the team's first offence of the 2026 campaign, Pandya has been fined INR 12 lakh.

The delay was likely a result of the defensive tactical meetings required to stem the flow of runs as RCB posted a massive total of 240. Although Mumbai fought valiantly to reach 222, the combination of a loss on the field and a fine off it has made for a difficult weekend for the home captain.

Also Read: 'Mummy Kasam Ek Hi Cap Hai': KKR Rising Star's Hilarious Exchange Goes Viral - WATCH

 

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Tim David fined during the MI vs RCB match?

Tim David was fined 25% of his match fee and received a demerit point for disobeying on-field umpires' instructions regarding a ball change.

What rule did Tim David breach?

He breached Article 2.4 of the IPL Code of Conduct by failing to comply with an official directive from the umpires.

Why was Hardik Pandya fined?

Hardik Pandya was fined INR 12 lakh because the Mumbai Indians were behind the required over-rate during the match.

Is this the first offense for Mumbai Indians regarding over-rate?

Yes, this is the team's first offense of the 2026 campaign for an over-rate lapse.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
MI Vs RCB BCCI Tim David Hardik Pandya IPL 2026
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