IPL 2026 Stats: Who Has Smashed The Fastest Fifty This Season So Far?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL 2026 sees rapid fifties, nearing Yashasvi Jaiswal's record.

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit fastest 50s (15 balls).

Priyansh Arya (16 balls) and Rajat Patidar (17 balls) follow.

IPL 2026 Fastest Fifties: The Indian Premier League has once again witnessed breathtaking batting displays in its 2026 edition, with several players lighting up the tournament through rapid-fire half-centuries. While the all-time record for the fastest IPL fifty still belongs to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who achieved the feat in just 13 balls back in 2023, a few stars this season have come remarkably close. Young talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma have set the benchmark in IPL 2026, delivering electrifying knocks that underline the league’s ever-evolving attacking approach.

IPL 2026 Fastest Fifties: Top 4 Explored

4 ) Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar features fourth on the list. He reached his fifty in 17 balls during a match against Mumbai Indians on April 12.

Patidar went on to score 53 off 20 balls, striking five sixes and four boundaries, playing a pivotal role in RCB’s 18-run victory.

3) Priyansh Arya

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya occupies the third spot, having brought up his half-century in just 16 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11 in New Chandigarh.

His aggressive approach has been a key factor behind Punjab’s unbeaten run so far this season, making him one of the most exciting young batters to watch.

2) Abhishek Sharma

At number two is Abhishek Sharma, who reached the milestone in just 15 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

His explosive inning had set Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) up for a massive total, and while the batting faltered afterwards, the team did manage to secure a win.

1) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also taken 15 balls to reach his fastest half-century in IPL 2026, but he has done this twice this year, first against CSK, and then against RCB. His consistency in delivering explosive starts has made him one of the standout performers of the tournament.

This IPL season has highlighted the growing trend of ultra-aggressive batting in T20 cricket. With multiple players coming close to breaking long-standing records, the tournament continues to redefine the limits of power-hitting and scoring rates in the format.