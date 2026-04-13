Who Is Praful Hinge? SRH Debutant Makes History, Dismantles RR's Top Three For Zero Each

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SRH debutant Praful Hinge took three wickets in opening over.

Hinge dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

He conceded only one run in his remarkable opening spell.

Hinge's performance put Sunrisers Hyderabad in a strong position.

IPL 2026: SRH vs RR- In what can only be described as the most sensational introduction to the Indian Premier League in recent memory, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) debutant Praful Hinge has single-handedly dismantled the Rajasthan Royals top order. Stepping onto the turf of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as a relatively unknown quantity, the 24-year-old pacer from Nagpur has instantly become the talk of the cricketing world after an opening over that defied belief.

A Dream Start at the Uppal

Defending a competitive total of 216, SRH captain Ishan Kishan threw the ball to Hinge for the opening over of the chase. What followed was a masterclass in raw pace and clinical accuracy.

With his very first delivery, Hinge produced a searing 145kmph delivery that completely outpaced the Orange Cap holder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, sending him back to the pavilion on his very first ball.

The stadium erupted, but the Vidarbha workhorse was far from finished. Just two balls later, he trapped the dangerous Dhruv Jurel in front of the wickets with a pinpoint yorker that swung late. The Royals’ dugout watched in stunned silence as the umpire’s finger went up.

Completing the Triple Strike

The crowning moment of the over arrived on the final delivery. Facing fellow debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Hinge maintained his relentless length, forcing the South African sensation into a hurried shot that resulted in a simple catch at mid-off.

In the space of six balls, the right-arm seamer had claimed three wickets for just a single run, effectively breaking the back of the Rajasthan pursuit before it had even begun.

Hinge’s rise from a base price acquisition of INR 30 Lakh to a frontline match-winner appears almost overnight, but his performance tonight is the result of years of grind in the domestic circuit. Having opened the bowling for Vidarbha alongside veterans like Umesh Yadav, Hinge clearly possesses the temperament for the big stage.



As the Royals reel at 1/3 after the first over, the "Vidarbha Express" has placed Hyderabad in a commanding position to end Rajasthan’s unbeaten streak.



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