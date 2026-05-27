IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Eyes Chris Gayle’s Massive Record In Eliminator

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes Chris Gayle's IPL sixes record.

Sooryavanshi needs seven more sixes to surpass Gayle's season record.

He has hit 53 sixes with impressive strike rate this season.

This marks an exceptional IPL season for the 15-year-old prodigy.

Chris Gayle may have retired from cricket, but his legacy in the IPL still remains untouched - especially when it comes to six-hitting records. However, that could soon change, with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi now standing just a few steps away from surpassing one of Gayle’s biggest milestones.

However, it now seems like some of those records are finally under serious threat. At just 15 years of age, prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already been breaking records exceptionally in the Indian Premier League, and now he is preparing to add another massive achievement to his name by potentially leaving Gayle behind in an elite list.

Though Sooryavanshi failed to get a big score against Mumbai Indians in the previous match, he will now look to make amends as the Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator to be held on Wednesday in New Chandigarh.

Sooryavanshi Eyes Gayle's 'Most Sixes In a Season' Record

The record for the most sixes in a single IPL season still remains a dream for many batters. Even years after Gayle stepped away from the league, the record for smashing the most sixes in a single edition of the Indian Premier League still belongs to him.

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However, as Sooryavanshi walks out to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday evening, he will have his eyes set on rewriting history by breaking Gayle’s long-standing record and getting his name etched into IPL history.

So far this season, Sooryavanshi has smashed 53 sixes, with nearly 53 percent of his runs coming through maximums. The youngster now needs just seven more sixes to surpass Gayle’s record - something that does not seem too difficult for the young gun, considering he has been hitting a six every 4.7 balls this season.

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If he manages to hit those seven sixes, he will also go past Gayle for the record of most sixes in a single T20 tournament.

Exceptional Season For Vaibhav

This IPL season has been nothing short of exceptional for the Bihar prodigy. His contribution to the Rajasthan Royals side has been immense, making him one of the biggest talking points of the tournament.

With 583 runs in 14 matches at an average of 41.64 and a strike rate of 232.67, including one century and three fifties, Sooryavanshi has delivered consistent performances and has truly announced himself on the biggest stage.