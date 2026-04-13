IPL 2026, SRH vs RR Toss Result, Playing 11 And Team News

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss, elected to field.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Ishan Kishan, will bat first.

Both teams feature strong batting lineups with key players returning.

Rajasthan Royals maintain winning strategy against SRH's bowling changes.

IPL 2026, SRH vs RR Toss Result, Playing 11- The toss has been completed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the flip. The Royals have opted to field first, citing the significant dew factor expected later in the evening. Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by stand-in captain Ishan Kishan in the absence of the injured Pat Cummins, will look to set a massive target on what appears to be a typical Hyderabad batting paradise.

SRH vs RR: Final Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Rajasthan Royals Playing11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

Major Team News

The big news from the Sunrisers camp is the continued absence of Pat Cummins, who is currently recovering from a lumbar stress injury in Australia. Ishan Kishan takes the reins once more, and all eyes will be on the explosive opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma to provide a rapid start. The home side has also drafted in Eshan Malinga to bolster their death bowling, a department that has struggled to defend high totals this season.

For the Rajasthan Royals, the focus remains on the teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who currently holds the Orange Cap with 200 runs. The Royals have maintained their winning structure, having won all four of their opening matches. Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi will lead a potent bowling attack that aims to exploit any early bounce before the pitch settles into a run-fest. The decision to bowl first aligns with the local trend where chasing has become significantly easier under the floodlights.