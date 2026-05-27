15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Left Chris Gayle’s Six-Hitting Legacy In Total Ruins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks T20 sixes record.

He surpassed Chris Gayle's long-standing sixes milestone.

Sooryavanshi also holds record for fastest Indian T20 century.

His aggressive batting leads tournament scoring charts.

Rajasthan Royals’ fifteen-year-old opening batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made cricket history in New Chandigarh tonight, smashing his sixtieth six of the season during the high-stakes playoff Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad to officially break Chris Gayle’s legendary all-time single-season record of fifty-nine maximums. The spectacular power-hitting display from the Samastipur-born left-handed prodigy anchored a blistering opening powerplay assault, establishing a permanent new benchmark for individual big-hitting dominance within the domestic championship.

Dismantling Iconic Global T20 Milestones

The young batsman entered the high-pressure knockout phase of the tournament having already secured the prestigious title of the first Indian player to clear the boundary fence fifty times in a single competitive campaign. He comfortably bypassed the previous regional standard of forty-two maximums during the latter stages of the group fixtures.

The unprecedented volume of maximums means the teenage sensation has secured more than half of his total tournament runs entirely through boundary clearings. His exceptionally clean bat swing and raw hand speed continue to leave highly experienced international pace spearheads looking entirely helpless.

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He carried that relentless, aggressive philosophy directly into the sudden-death playoff arena at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Facing an elite bowling structure under immense pressure, the opening asset launched an immediate, unfiltered assault to tilt the dynamic of the match.

Chasing Down The Immortal Sixes Milestone

The teenage prodigy commenced the elimination fixture needing exactly seven additional maximums to cleanly bypass the iconic single-season record established by West Indian batting legend Chris Gayle back in 2012. Gayle famously walloped fifty-nine sixes whilst representing Bengaluru.

Sooryavanshi wasted absolutely no time chasing down the historic target, targeting the opposition opening bowlers immediately with immense physical authority. He clobbered consecutive deliveries over the deep mid-wicket boundary ropes with textbook, high-arcing lofted strokes.

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The sensational hitting display allowed him to cleanly cross the extraordinary threshold of sixty individual maximums within a single professional campaign. The historic hitting showcase officially stands as the grandest seasonal boundary tally ever documented in global short-format history.

Unprecedented Scoring Feats Continuing Live

The exceptional power-hitting showcase has completely rewritten the statistical boundaries of short-format opening partnerships. Earlier this summer, the teenager also registered the fastest-ever century scored by an Indian player during a highly explosive group-stage encounter.

He previously dismantled the Hyderabad bowling structure during a regular group fixture by clobbering twelve massive sixes in a single innings. His live scoring output shows absolutely no signs of deceleration now that the tournament has reached the definitive business end.

The phenomenal combination of raw batting speed and veteran-like consistency has firmly cemented his hold on the tournament Orange Cap leaderboard. The global cricket landscape is witnessing a permanent structural shift in top-order batting dynamics.