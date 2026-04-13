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HomeSportsIPLSRH Debutant Duo Praful, Sakib Claim 8 Wickets To End Rajasthan’s Streak

SRH Debutant Duo Praful, Sakib Claim 8 Wickets To End Rajasthan’s Streak

IPL 2026, SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad end Rajasthan Royals' winning streak with a 30-run win. Debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain take 4 wickets each. Read the full report.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs.
  • Debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain took four wickets each.
  • Hinge claimed three wickets in his opening IPL over.
  • Hussain broke a key partnership and cleaned up the tail.

IPL 2026, SRH vs RR Highlights: The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed a night of unprecedented drama as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) snapped the winning streak of the Rajasthan Royals with a clinical 57-run victory. While the match featured a captain’s masterclass from Ishan Kishan, it was the historic dual debut of Vidarbha’s Praful Hinge and Bihar’s Sakib Hussain that stole the headlines. In a tactical masterstroke, both debutants claimed four wickets each, leaving the league leaders in total disarray.

The Hinge Blitz: A Record-Breaking Start

Defending a daunting total of 216, SRH captain Ishan Kishan handed the new ball to Praful Hinge. The Nagpur-born pacer produced what is now being called the greatest opening over in IPL history.

Hinge claimed three wickets for zero runs in a single over, removing the Orange Cap holder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, all for ducks.

Hinge eventually finished with extraordinary figures of 4/34, setting a new benchmark for IPL debutants by removing the core of the Rajasthan batting order.

Sakib Hussain: The Bihar Express

Supporting Hinge from the other end was 21-year-old Sakib Hussain. The pace sensation from Bihar consistently clocked over 145 kmph, proving too hot to handle for the Royals’ middle order.

Hussain was responsible for breaking the only significant resistance of the night, a 100-run partnership between Donovan Ferreira (69) and Ravindra Jadeja (45). He dismissed Ferreira with a clinical slower ball and cleaned up the tail, including Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi, to finish with 4/24.

Royals Juggernaut Halted

Despite the mid-innings fightback, the mountain proved too steep for the visitors. Rajasthan, who had remained unbeaten in their first four matches, were finally found wanting against a raw, high-velocity bowling attack. For the Sunrisers, this victory marks a turning point in their 2026 campaign.

With their two newest recruits combining for eight wickets, the Orange Army has sent a clear message to the rest of the league: the hunt for the trophy has truly begun. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Sunrisers Hyderabad win against Rajasthan Royals?

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs. Their bowlers, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, took four wickets each, restricting the Royals' batting.

What was special about Praful Hinge's debut?

Praful Hinge had a historic opening over, taking three wickets for zero runs. He finished with figures of 4/34, setting a new benchmark for IPL debutants.

Who else impressed with their bowling for SRH?

Sakib Hussain, a debutant from Bihar, consistently bowled over 145 kmph and took 4 wickets for 24 runs. He broke a key partnership and cleaned up the tail.

What is the significance of this win for SRH?

This victory snapped Rajasthan Royals' winning streak and is considered a turning point for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their 2026 campaign. They sent a strong message to other teams.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
SRH Vs RR Highlights IPL 2026 SRH Vs RR Praful Hinge SRH Vs RR Match Report
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