SRH vs PBKS Highlights: Cummins’ Hyderabad Demolishes Iyer’s Punjab In One-Sided IPL Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by 33 runs.

Hyderabad posted 235/4, aided by PBKS dropped catches.

Hyderabad's bowlers restricted Punjab, securing a dominant win.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad have handed Punjab Kings their third loss in a row in IPL 2026, winning the match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium by 33 runs. Batting first, the Pat Cummins-led side piled up a daunting total, aided not just by aggressive strokeplay but also by lapses in the field from PBKS, including dropped catches and a missed stumping. SRH were also far sharper with the ball, tightening the screws on a strong Punjab batting unit. They delivered a disciplined bowling performance to successfully defend their total and complete a dominant all-round display.

Kishan-Klaasen Duo Leads The Charge

SRH powered their way to an imposing 235/4 against Punjab Kings, turning the game into a run-fest aided by poor fielding from the opposition. Heinrich Klaasen (69) and Ishan Kishan (55) made PBKS pay dearly for missed chances, converting reprieves into crucial half-centuries.

The platform was laid early by Abhishek Sharma, whose explosive 35 set the tone, alongside a brisk 38 from Travis Head. Late in the innings, Nitish Kumar Reddy added the finishing touches with a rapid unbeaten cameo.

Punjab’s struggles in the field proved decisive, with dropped catches and a missed stumping hurting Yuzvendra Chahal despite a controlled spell. On a batting-friendly surface, SRH batsmen unleashed 17 sixes, while Punjab’s bowlers, including Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh, endured a tough outing.

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Clinical Bowling Chokes Punjab Kings

PBKS’ opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh has been among the most explosive in IPL 2026, but there were no fireworks this time as both departed in the second over itself, leaving the side on the back foot early.

Captain Shreyas Iyer, usually reliable in chases, also failed to make an impact, falling for 5 off 5 deliveries. The middle order showed some resistance, with Marcus Stoinis (28) and Suryansh Shedge (25) putting together a brief stand, but it was far from enough in pursuit of a daunting 236.

Cooper Connolly (107 off 58) was the lone bright spot, continuing his impressive run this season with a fighting century. However, Punjab lacked collective contributions as wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

On the other hand, SRH delivered a clinical bowling performance. Pat Cummins, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain and Shivang Kumar, all contributed with wickets, sealing a dominant all-round win that propelled Hyderabad to the top of the IPL 2026 table with 14 points.