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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: SRH vs LSG Toss Result And Final Playing 11

IPL 2026: SRH vs LSG Toss Result And Final Playing 11

IPL 2026: SRH vs LSG Toss Result And Final Playing 11- Check the Toss result & Final Playing 11 for SRH vs LSG in Hyderabad. We will update the final confirmed teams immediately after toss at 3:00 PM.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026: SRH vs LSG Toss Result And Final Playing 11- The wait is finally over for the "Orange Army" as the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium hosts its first game of IPL 2026. In a high-stakes Sunday afternoon clash, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are taking on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Both teams are looking to find their footing in the tournament, with SRH searching for home dominance while LSG hunts for their first points of the season.

SRH vs LSG Toss Result: Lucknow Opt to Bowl First

The 3:00 PM coin flip is in! The Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to field first in the intense Hyderabad heat.

Explaining his decision, Rishabh Pant said, "We'll bowl first. The wicket is good, let them bat first, and we will put them under pressure in the second innings. It's not a new challenge, but this is one team that can hurt us. Looks like a good wicket for sure, but there's something in it, the ball might stick after the first 6 overs. Just one change, Manimaran Siddarth is in, Nortje is out."

SRH skipper Ishan Kishan added, "Very happy, always good to be in front of the home crowd. Two changes, Livingstone and Harshal Patel come in. Harshal has always done well here, Livi will give us some off-spin. Decision-making is the most important, try well and execute your plans. It's important to get two points, but we need to be calm and take one match at a time."

SRH vs LSG Pitch Report: Batters’ Paradise Under the Sun

The track is hard, dry, and traditional for Hyderabad, which means it should be a high-scoring ground. The surface offers significant assistance to the batters because the ball comes onto the bat consistently. Spinners might find some help if they use flight and drift, but the lack of grass suggests a long day for the fast bowlers. There is no dew factor for this afternoon's game, so the pitch should stay fairly consistent across both innings. A par score is expected to be between 195 and 210.

SRH vs LSG: Final Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Final XI):  Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Lucknow Super Giants (Final XI): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the toss result for the SRH vs LSG match?

The toss for the SRH vs LSG match was crucial due to the afternoon start and Hyderabad heat. The article does not explicitly state the toss winner.

What is the pitch report for the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for this match?

The pitch is hard, dry, and expected to be a high-scoring ground. It offers consistent bounce and favors batters, with some assistance for spinners.

What is considered a par score in the SRH vs LSG match?

A par score for this match is expected to be between 195 and 210 runs. This is due to the pitch conditions favoring batters.

Which team has historically performed better at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium when batting second?

Historically, the side batting second has had an advantage at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Four out of five games were won by the chasing team last season.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
SRH Vs LSG LIVE IPL 2026 SRH Vs LSG SRH Vs LSG Toss Result And Final Playing 11
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