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IPL 2026: SRH vs LSG Toss Result And Final Playing 11- The wait is finally over for the "Orange Army" as the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium hosts its first game of IPL 2026. In a high-stakes Sunday afternoon clash, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are taking on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Both teams are looking to find their footing in the tournament, with SRH searching for home dominance while LSG hunts for their first points of the season.

SRH vs LSG Toss Result: Lucknow Opt to Bowl First

The 3:00 PM coin flip is in! The Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to field first in the intense Hyderabad heat.

Explaining his decision, Rishabh Pant said, "We'll bowl first. The wicket is good, let them bat first, and we will put them under pressure in the second innings. It's not a new challenge, but this is one team that can hurt us. Looks like a good wicket for sure, but there's something in it, the ball might stick after the first 6 overs. Just one change, Manimaran Siddarth is in, Nortje is out."

SRH skipper Ishan Kishan added, "Very happy, always good to be in front of the home crowd. Two changes, Livingstone and Harshal Patel come in. Harshal has always done well here, Livi will give us some off-spin. Decision-making is the most important, try well and execute your plans. It's important to get two points, but we need to be calm and take one match at a time."

SRH vs LSG Pitch Report: Batters’ Paradise Under the Sun

The track is hard, dry, and traditional for Hyderabad, which means it should be a high-scoring ground. The surface offers significant assistance to the batters because the ball comes onto the bat consistently. Spinners might find some help if they use flight and drift, but the lack of grass suggests a long day for the fast bowlers. There is no dew factor for this afternoon's game, so the pitch should stay fairly consistent across both innings. A par score is expected to be between 195 and 210.

SRH vs LSG: Final Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Final XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Lucknow Super Giants (Final XI): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav