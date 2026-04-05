WATCH: Rishabh Pant Pulls Off Unreal Catch With Last-Second Dive In IPL 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rishabh Pant SRH vs LSG Catch: Rishabh Pant, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss, visiting the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and decided to bowl first. While the decision raised some eyebrows, given the usual preference of batting first in day games, his move seems to have paid off. Lucknow dismantled Hyderabad's top order, rendering them 11-3 early in the Power Play. Liam Livingstone, who came in afterwards, hit a six to announce his arrival, but didn't deal much damage as Pant soon took a stunner off Digvesh Rathi's bowling to send the English batsman back in the dugout. Check it out:

1 2 3 4... Rishabh Panti hardcore! 🤩😎



Rishabh Pant's quick reflexes sends Liam Livingstone back to the dugout. Digvesh Rathi has his first wicket of the season. 👏#TATAIPL 2026 | #SRHvLSG| LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/X6t7Rxs79d pic.twitter.com/hpMzuc8RJV April 5, 2026

As seen in the video above, Liam Livingstone attempts a ramp shot over Rishabh Pant, but miscues it. The ball deflects off his shoulder and lobs into the air.

Pant, who had initially moved the other way, shows sharp awareness to recover quickly, diving across to complete the catch just inches above the turf.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Story So Far

Sunrisers were dealt early blows by Mohammed Shami, which spoiled their start to the innings. Once Livingstone was gone, they were down 26-4 in 7.1 overs.

A competitive total seemed out of question at that point, but a brilliant partnership between Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen have somewhat got the team back in the match.

Both scored half-centuries to get the team over 140 runs by the death overs. LSG did strike back to dismiss both of them in quick succession, but the tailenders dragged the team's total to 156 runs.

SRH vs LSG: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav