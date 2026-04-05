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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 SRH vs LSG Highlights: Rishabh Pant Steers Lucknow To Victory Over Hyderabad

IPL 2026 SRH vs LSG Highlights: Rishabh Pant Steers Lucknow To Victory Over Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants have earned their first points in IPL 2026 defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad away from home chasing a decent target.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 07:15 PM (IST)
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SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have bounced back after a loss in their IPL 2026 opener against Delhi Capitals (DC), defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 5 wickets. Rishabh Pant, their captain, led a comfortable chase after Mohammed Shami dismantled the home team's top-order in the first innings, limiting them to a decent total. SRH now have just one victory from three games, and will have to make amends quickly, while Lucknow look to be in a marginally better spot with one win in two matches thus far.

Shami Decimates SRH Top Order

SRH at home have been a force to reckon with in recent IPL seasons, and are renowned to smash massive 200+ totals. However, Mohammed Shami's early attack rendered the side 1-1 at the end of the first over.

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a two-ball duck, while Travis Head, his opening partner, joined him soon afterwards, scoring just 7 runs off 8 deliveries. 

Ishan Kishan, the captain, is another power-hitter, but he too didn't trouble the scorers today, as Prince Yadav clattered his stumps on just 1 off 4 balls.

It seemed as if SRH might be bundled under 100 itself when they were down 26-4 after 7.1 overs, but a Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy fought back hard, both scoring fifties, and dragging the team's total over 140.

LSG were able to send them back eventually, in the death overs, after which the remaining batsmen could only take the total to 156 runs in 20 overs.

Rishabh Pant Plays Captain's Knock

When it came to the chase, LSG started strong with their openers, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh recording a 37-run partnership. While Marsh only contributed 14, Markram would push to 45 runs before departing.

Rishabh Pant walked in at number three, and looked comfortable from the get-go. He didn't take a lot of risks, and guided his side through the overs, scoring steadily.

There was a point when SRH seemed to be making a comeback, securing quick wickets of Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran, but Pant's composed innings never let Lucknow lose sight of the target.

He went on to score 68 off 50, pushing his team past the 157-run target in the final over and earning them their first points of IPL 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 5 wickets. This was LSG's first win of IPL 2026.

How did Mohammed Shami perform in the match?

Mohammed Shami had a strong bowling performance, dismantling SRH's top order. He took key wickets early in the innings.

Who were the key performers for SRH after a poor start?

Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy fought back for SRH, both scoring fifties and helping to push the total over 140.

What was Rishabh Pant's contribution to LSG's win?

Rishabh Pant played a captain's knock, scoring 68 off 50 balls. He guided LSG comfortably towards the target.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Ishan Kishan SRH IPL LSG
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