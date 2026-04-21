IPL 2026 SRH vs DC: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunrisers Hyderabad faces Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 clash.

Delhi Capitals elected to bowl first after winning toss.

SRH and DC have a closely matched IPL head-to-head record.

SRH vs DC IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League heads over to Hyderabad for a crucial mid-table clash as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC). Both sides are on six points at the moment, only separated by the Net Run Rate (NRR), and a win today, depending on the margin, could see the victor earn a place in the top three for the time being. Led by Axar Patel, DC head into this fixture with a nail-biting away win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), while SRH, captained by Ishan Kishan, enter having recently beaten Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home, today's match venue.

SRH vs DC Toss Result & Playing XIs

The coin toss for the SRH vs DC IPL 2026 match has been conducted, with Axar Patel winning and electing to bowl first. Ishan Kishan wouldn't be too unhappy with the result as his side has won all its matches batting first this season.

Here's a look at all the players that will be in action tonight at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium:

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga

Delhi Capitals - KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizwi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan

SRH vs DC: IPL Head-To-Head Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have met on 26 occasions in the IPL as of this writing. While the former franchise holds an edge, it is by the barest of margins.

SRH have won 13 times, while DC have 12 wins against this opposition. One game has ended without a result, which was last year due to rain.

As far as their last five meetings (that were completed) are concerned, Delhi hold the edge with three wins.