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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 SRH vs DC: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

IPL 2026 SRH vs DC: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Check out the toss result and playing 11s ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 07:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad faces Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 clash.
  • Delhi Capitals elected to bowl first after winning toss.
  • SRH and DC have a closely matched IPL head-to-head record.

SRH vs DC IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League heads over to Hyderabad for a crucial mid-table clash as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC). Both sides are on six points at the moment, only separated by the Net Run Rate (NRR), and a win today, depending on the margin, could see the victor earn a place in the top three for the time being. Led by Axar Patel, DC head into this fixture with a nail-biting away win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), while SRH, captained by Ishan Kishan, enter having recently beaten Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home, today's match venue.

SRH vs DC Toss Result & Playing XIs

The coin toss for the SRH vs DC IPL 2026 match has been conducted, with Axar Patel winning and electing to bowl first. Ishan Kishan wouldn't be too unhappy with the result as his side has won all its matches batting first this season.

Here's a look at all the players that will be in action tonight at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium:

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga

Delhi Capitals - KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizwi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan

SRH vs DC: IPL Head-To-Head Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have met on 26 occasions in the IPL as of this writing. While the former franchise holds an edge, it is by the barest of margins.

SRH have won 13 times, while DC have 12 wins against this opposition. One game has ended without a result, which was last year due to rain.

As far as their last five meetings (that were completed) are concerned, Delhi hold the edge with three wins. 

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Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current standing of SRH and DC in the IPL 2026 season?

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are currently on six points, separated only by their Net Run Rate (NRR).

Who won the toss for the SRH vs DC match, and what did they choose to do?

Axar Patel, captain of the Delhi Capitals, won the toss and elected to bowl first.

What is the head-to-head record between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL?

SRH and DC have met 26 times, with SRH winning 13 and DC winning 12. One match had no result.

Which team has the edge in their last five completed meetings?

Delhi Capitals hold the advantage in their last five completed encounters, having won three of them.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Axar Patel Ishan Kishan SRH DC IPL
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