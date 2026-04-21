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HomeSportsIPLSRH vs DC Highlights: Abhishek Sharma’s Ton Powers Hyderabad To Big Win Over Delhi

SRH vs DC Highlights: Abhishek Sharma’s Ton Powers Hyderabad To Big Win Over Delhi

Abhishek Sharma’s unbeaten 135 powers SRH to a 47-run win over DC in IPL 2026, as Delhi falter in a tough 243-run chase at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhishek Sharma's 135 powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to 242/2.
  • Delhi Capitals bowlers struggled against SRH's strong batting.
  • DC batsmen fell short chasing 243, losing the match by 47 runs.

SRH vs DC IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad have defeated Delhi Capitals by 47 runs in their IPL 2026 clash today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting first, they rode a blazing ton by Abhishek Sharma to post a massive total on the board. DC's bowling appeared toothless, and the two lifelines, first a missed runout by KL Rahul and then a dropped catch by Nitish Rana, given to the southpaw added to their troubles. When it came to the chase, Delhi's batsmen never really got going, and were always under the required rate.

Abhishek Sharma Powers SRH To Mammoth Total

Abhishek Sharma smashed an unbeaten 135 off 68 balls to anchor SRH’s innings. His knock was a blend of power and precision, as he cleared the ropes 10 times and struck 10 boundaries. Neither Mukesh Kumar nor Lungi Ngidi managed to disrupt his rhythm, with both bowlers proving ineffective against his aggressive strokeplay.

Despite Travis Head not being at his fluent best, he still contributed 37 off 26 deliveries, helping build a solid 97-run opening stand. The momentum continued when skipper Ishan Kishan joined Abhishek in the middle. The duo stitched together a rapid 79-run partnership for the second wicket in just under six overs, giving SRH the perfect launchpad.

As fatigue began to set in for Abhishek towards the closing stages, Heinrich Klaasen took charge. The wicketkeeper-batsman unleashed a quickfire 37 off just 13 balls, ensuring the innings ended on a high note.

With contributions across the order and Abhishek’s standout performance, SRH finished at a commanding 242/2, putting immense pressure on DC in the chase.

Delhi Capitals Never Get Going

The opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul started slow, and didn't last long as the former would be dismissed in the third over itself on just 8 runs. 

The latter and Nitish Rana, who had walked in next, stitched a partnership, but it did not fire the way DC needed chasing 243 runs. KL Rahul got out on 37 off 23 while Rana was sent back on 50 off 37. 

The required run rate, always over 12.00, kept on increasing as the overs went by, and the batting side struggled to keep up, never really getting within reach. 

Tristan Stubbs (27 off 16) and Sameer Rizvi (41 off 28) had formed another partnership in the latter half of the innings, but couldn't fire on all cylinders, which was the need of the hour. DC finished on 195/9, losing their third IPL 2026 match. Eshan Malinga was once again SRH's best bowler, recording figures of 4/32 in his four overs.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the IPL 2026 match between SRH and DC?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 47 runs in their IPL 2026 clash.

What was the standout performance in the SRH innings?

Abhishek Sharma scored an unbeaten 135 off 68 balls, anchoring SRH's innings and helping them post a massive total.

What was the final score for Sunrisers Hyderabad?

SRH finished with a commanding total of 242/2.

How did Delhi Capitals perform in their chase?

Delhi Capitals struggled to keep up with the required run rate and finished at 195/9, falling short by 47 runs.

Who was the best bowler for SRH in the match?

Eshan Malinga was SRH's best bowler, taking 4 wickets for 32 runs in his four overs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma SRH DC IPL
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