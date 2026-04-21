Abhishek Sharma scored an unbeaten 135 runs off 68 deliveries against the Delhi Capitals.
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Unveils New Celebration After Blazing IPL 2026 Century
Abhishek Sharma smashes a stunning IPL 2026 century vs DC and unveils a new celebration, as missed chances proved costly for Delhi Capitals.
- Abhishek Sharma hit his maiden IPL century against Delhi Capitals.
- He scored 135 runs off 68 balls, remaining unbeaten.
- Sharma introduced a new crossed-arm celebration for his century.
Abhishek Sharma IPL 2026 Century: Abhishek Sharma tore the Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling unit apart at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman registered his maiden ton of the season, his second overall in the IPL. While the southpaw's trademark ‘L’ celebration is familiar to most fans after being repeated frequently in recent years, even at the international stage, Abhishek introduced a new one tonight to mark the milestone in a crucial mid-table clash. Check it out:
Incredible knock, iconic celebration 🙌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2026
An Abhishek Sharma special lights up Hyderabad 💯
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/VgUjXDlrDh#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #SRHvDC | @SunRisers | @OfficialAbhi04 pic.twitter.com/QUWtkWuX0D
After hitting Nitish Rana for a six to reach his century, Abhishek Sharma crossed his arms to celebrate the moment. He would go on to score 135 runs in 68 deliveries, remaining unbeaten.
DC Blunders Gift Abhishek Lifelines
Abhishek Sharma is too dangerous of a batsman to let go even once, let alone twice. DC, unfortunately, did exactly that.
Standing on 49, he went in for a double. As he was running back in, KL Rahul had the opportunity to run him out, but he failed to gather the ball in what would have been an incredibly routine dismissal for a wicketkeeper.
Later on, Nitish Rana dropped his catch, gifting the T20 World Cup winner yet another lifeline. This scenario, however, was little trickier, as he made the hard yards running in to reach the ball, but had to dive for it at a relatively awkward angle. The ball just didn't stick to his hands.
Both of these blunders proved incredibly costly for Delhi, as they now find themselves chasing 243 runs, an incredibly difficult task, especially with their top order batting woes.
Also Check: WATCH: MS Dhoni Back In Action! Hits The Nets For CSK Ahead Of MI Clash
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Abhishek Sharma's score against Delhi Capitals?
Did Abhishek Sharma score a century against Delhi Capitals?
Yes, Abhishek Sharma scored his maiden century of the season and second overall in the IPL against the Delhi Capitals.
What was Abhishek Sharma's celebration after scoring his century?
After reaching his century, Abhishek Sharma celebrated by crossing his arms.
Were there any dropped catches or run-out opportunities for Abhishek Sharma?
Yes, KL Rahul missed an opportunity to run Abhishek Sharma out when he was on 49, and Nitish Rana dropped his catch later on.