SRH vs CSK Highlights: Sunrisers Go Back-To-Back In IPL 2026 As Chennai Slips Yet Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026.

SRH faltered after a strong start, finishing at 194 runs.

CSK began chase strongly but lost wickets, falling short by 10 runs.

SRH vs CSK IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have turned their fortunes around in the IPL after a relatively rocky start. They have defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home, and returned to the top 4, sending the Delhi Capitals (DC) back down only a few hours after they climbed up with a win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) earlier in the day. This is now Hyderabad's third win in their last five matches against this opposition despite the overall head-to-head statistics telling a very different story.

SRH Falter After Solid Start

After being put in to bat by CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, SRH looked set for a massive total. Abhishek dominated early, smashing 59 off just 22 balls and racing to a 15-ball fifty, putting CSK under immediate pressure.

However, the momentum shifted sharply at the end of the Powerplay. Mukesh Choudhary struck twice in quick succession, removing Travis Head and Ishan Kishan on consecutive deliveries. From a commanding 75/0, SRH slipped to 75/2, opening the door for CSK’s comeback.

The middle overs proved difficult for the hosts, with wickets falling regularly. Heinrich Klaasen stood out with a steady 59 off 39 balls, anchoring the innings and pushing the total close to 200.

Overall, a disciplined bowling effort led by Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj ensured CSK regained control after a tough start, restricting Hyderabad to 194 runs.

CSK Start Strong But Fall Short

Sanju Samson started the chase with a six, but would be dismissed after scoring just one more run. Young Ayush Mhatre played an exciting cameo, scoring 30 off 13 deliveries while Ruturaj Gaikwad held the other end, scoring 19 off 13.

Their wickets dropped in quick succession, even before the Powerplay wrapped up, but CSK were already off to a flyer.

Matt Short somewhat kept the momentum going, first forming a brief partnership with Sarfaraz Khan who scored 25, and then paternering Shivam Dube as Dewald Brevis would be dismissed for a duck.

However, with his wicket in the 16th over and Shivam Dube following soon after, considerable pressure built on the side as they were suddenly 7-down with over 30 runs to get from 2 overs.

This, as one would expect, turned out to be a little too much for the tailenders, as CSK would go on to lose the match by 10 runs.