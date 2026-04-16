David Payne has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a fitness issue, specifically an ankle injury. This marks the premature end of his debut season with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
SRH Overseas Star Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 After Sustaining Ankle Injury
IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Payne is ruled out of IPL 2026 after two games. Read about the SRH injury blow and Khaleel Ahmed's tournament-ending injury.
- David Payne ruled out of IPL 2026 with injury.
- Payne's short stint as replacement ends prematurely.
- SRH seeks new overseas bowler for consistency.
- Khaleel Ahmed also ruled out with quadricep injury.
IPL 2026: The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been dealt a significant setback in their IPL 2026 campaign as left-arm pacer David Payne has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. The franchise confirmed the news through an official post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, citing a fitness issue that has prematurely ended the Englishman's debut stint in the league.
Payne, who was brought in as an injury replacement for Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards, featured in just two matches for the Orange Army this season. While his sample size was small, his departure adds to the mounting pressure on an SRH bowling unit that has struggled for consistency and penetration during the powerplay and death overs.
Watch Post
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 16, 2026
David Payne has been ruled out of TATA IPL 2026 after sustaining an ankle injury.
Wishing him a speedy recovery 🧡 pic.twitter.com/aKjJ9lvl6R
A Short-Lived Stint for the Englishman
The 35-year-old Gloucestershire veteran arrived in India with high expectations following a prolific run in global T20 circuits. However, the physical demands of the tournament appear to have taken their toll. With Payne now sidelined, SRH must once again dip into the replacement pool to find a specialist who can provide variety to an attack that heavily relies on Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat.
The franchise is currently exploring various overseas options, particularly looking for a middle-order batting anchor or a death-overs specialist to balance the side.
Also Read: BCCI To Sack Gautam Gambhir As India Coach? Here's What We Know
Khaleel Ahmed Also Ruled Out
The injury bug in the left-arm pace department is not exclusive to Hyderabad. Interestingly, former SRH star Khaleel Ahmed, who is currently representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has also been ruled out of the tournament today due to a severe quadricep injury.
Khaleel, who spent several seasons with the Sunrisers before moving to Delhi and eventually Chennai, was forced to leave the field during CSK's recent victory over KKR. Medical reports suggest his recovery will take at least 12 weeks, meaning both franchises have lost key left-arm options on the same day. For SRH, the focus now shifts to their upcoming home clash, where they must reinvent their bowling strategy to stay alive in the playoff race.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has David Payne been ruled out of IPL 2026?
How many matches did David Payne play for SRH this season?
David Payne played in just two matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2026 season. He was brought in as an injury replacement.
Is Khaleel Ahmed also out of IPL 2026?
Yes, Khaleel Ahmed has also been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a severe quadricep injury. He is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings.
What is SRH looking for in a replacement player?
SRH is exploring overseas options for a replacement, particularly seeking a middle-order batting anchor or a death-overs specialist to balance their squad.