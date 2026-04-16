SRH Overseas Star Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 After Sustaining Ankle Injury

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom David Payne ruled out of IPL 2026 with injury.

Payne's short stint as replacement ends prematurely.

SRH seeks new overseas bowler for consistency.

Khaleel Ahmed also ruled out with quadricep injury.

IPL 2026: The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been dealt a significant setback in their IPL 2026 campaign as left-arm pacer David Payne has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. The franchise confirmed the news through an official post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, citing a fitness issue that has prematurely ended the Englishman's debut stint in the league.

Payne, who was brought in as an injury replacement for Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards, featured in just two matches for the Orange Army this season. While his sample size was small, his departure adds to the mounting pressure on an SRH bowling unit that has struggled for consistency and penetration during the powerplay and death overs.

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OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT



David Payne has been ruled out of TATA IPL 2026 after sustaining an ankle injury.



Wishing him a speedy recovery 🧡 pic.twitter.com/aKjJ9lvl6R — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 16, 2026

A Short-Lived Stint for the Englishman

The 35-year-old Gloucestershire veteran arrived in India with high expectations following a prolific run in global T20 circuits. However, the physical demands of the tournament appear to have taken their toll. With Payne now sidelined, SRH must once again dip into the replacement pool to find a specialist who can provide variety to an attack that heavily relies on Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat.

The franchise is currently exploring various overseas options, particularly looking for a middle-order batting anchor or a death-overs specialist to balance the side.

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Khaleel Ahmed Also Ruled Out

The injury bug in the left-arm pace department is not exclusive to Hyderabad. Interestingly, former SRH star Khaleel Ahmed, who is currently representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has also been ruled out of the tournament today due to a severe quadricep injury.

Khaleel, who spent several seasons with the Sunrisers before moving to Delhi and eventually Chennai, was forced to leave the field during CSK's recent victory over KKR. Medical reports suggest his recovery will take at least 12 weeks, meaning both franchises have lost key left-arm options on the same day. For SRH, the focus now shifts to their upcoming home clash, where they must reinvent their bowling strategy to stay alive in the playoff race.

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