Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLSRH, England Star Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 After Defeating RR; Replacement Named

SRH, England Star Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 After Defeating RR; Replacement Named

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka for INR 75 lakh as a replacement for Brydon Carse. Read about Pat Cummins' return and SRH's latest win.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Dilshan Madushanka replacing injured Brydon Carse.
  • Madushanka joins for INR 75 lakh, adding powerplay bowling variety.
  • Pat Cummins returns April 17; Ishan Kishan leads team currently fourth.
  • SRH boosted by Madushanka's arrival ahead of CSK clash.

IPL 2026: In a swift response to an unexpected injury blow, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have confirmed the signing of Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka. The left-arm seamer arrives as a replacement for Brydon Carse, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2026 season without featuring in a single match.

A Tactical Swap in the Pace Battery

The Indian Premier League confirmed the move in an official statement on Tuesday, noting that Madushanka joins the franchise for INR 75 lakh. The 25-year-old was previously associated with the Mumbai Indians but was forced to sit out the 2024 season due to a hamstring injury. His inclusion provides SRH with a specialist powerplay option capable of swinging the ball at significant pace.

Madushanka brings a wealth of international experience to the Orange Army, having claimed 70 wickets across formats for Sri Lanka. His arrival bolsters a bowling unit that is currently riding high on the success of youngsters Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain. This duo recently combined for eight wickets to dismantle the league-leading Rajasthan Royals on Monday night.

Leadership Transition and Cumulative Gains

While Ishan Kishan continues to lead the side with notable success, the team expects a major boost on April 17. Designated captain Pat Cummins is slated to rejoin the squad following his recovery process in Australia. Under Kishan’s interim leadership, Hyderabad has secured two wins from five matches, climbing to fourth in the points table with a strong net run rate of +0.576.

The timing of Madushanka’s entry is ideal as the 2016 champions prepare for a high-profile home fixture against Chennai Super Kings this Saturday. Having just defended a massive total of 216 against Rajasthan, the addition of a left-arm variety to a group featuring Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat makes Hyderabad a formidable defensive unit as the tournament enters its mid-season phase.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Sunrisers Hyderabad signed as a replacement player?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for Brydon Carse.

How much did Sunrisers Hyderabad pay for Dilshan Madushanka?

Dilshan Madushanka was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 75 lakh.

What kind of bowler is Dilshan Madushanka?

Madushanka is a left-arm pacer known for his ability to swing the ball at significant pace, making him a specialist powerplay option.

When is Pat Cummins expected to rejoin the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad?

Pat Cummins is slated to rejoin the squad on April 17, following his recovery process in Australia.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Apr 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL 2026 Brydon Carse
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
SRH, England Star Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 After Defeating RR; Replacement Named
SRH, England Star Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 After Defeating RR; Replacement Named
IPL
IPL Over PSL: Pakistan Cricket Board Hands Two-Year Ban To KKR Star
IPL Over PSL: Pakistan Cricket Board Hands Two-Year Ban To KKR Star
IPL
Pat Cummins Injury Update: IPL 2026 Comeback Date Revealed
Pat Cummins Injury Update: IPL 2026 Comeback Date Revealed
IPL
IPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Toss Result, Playing 11 And Team News
IPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Toss Result, Playing 11 And Team News
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget