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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: SRH Fan’s Hilarious ‘Black Magic’ Act To Get CSK's Shivam Dube Out

WATCH: SRH Fan’s Hilarious ‘Black Magic’ Act To Get CSK's Shivam Dube Out

A funny fan moment from the SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 clash goes viral as a supporter mimics ‘black magic’ with a lemon just as Shivam Dube’s wicket falls.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SRH fan hilariously performs 'black magic' ritual against CSK.
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 194, powered by Abhishek Sharma's fifty.
  • Chennai Super Kings fell short by 10 runs in chase.

SRH vs CSK Hilarious Fan Video: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday in an IPL 2026 match that went pretty much down to the wire. Batting first, Hyderabad posted a competitive total on the board, which Chennai initially looked to be set to chase down. However, as wickets fell in heaps, CSK found themselves dependent on Shivam Dube in the later stages of the game. He was bowled by Sakib Hussain in the 17th over.

Interestingly, a video has surfaced showing an SRH fan playfully mimicking cliché ‘black magic’ rituals with a lemon, straight out of TV and films, and moments later, Dube's wicket falls. The fan erupts in celebration, making the clip all the more hilarious. Check it out:

SRH eventually went on to win the match by 10 runs, climbing over Delhi Capitals to sit at the fourth spot in the IPL 2026 standings.

SRH vs CSK IPL 2026: Story Of The Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a competitive 194 after being asked to bat first by Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The innings was powered by Abhishek Sharma, who delivered a blistering 59 off just 22 balls, including a 15-ball half-century that put CSK on the back foot early. However, the momentum shifted at the end of the Powerplay when Mukesh Choudhary removed Travis Head and Ishan Kishan in consecutive deliveries, reducing SRH from 75/0 to 75/2.

The middle overs saw regular wickets, though Heinrich Klaasen steadied the innings with a composed 59 off 39 balls. CSK bowlers, particularly Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj, ensured the scoring rate was contained as SRH finished with a below-par total considering their start.

In response, CSK began aggressively with Sanju Samson hitting a six early but falling soon after. Ayush Mhatre provided a quick 30 off 13, while Gaikwad chipped in with 19. Despite a brisk start, wickets fell regularly.

Contributions from Matt Short and Sarfaraz Khan kept hopes alive, but a collapse in the death overs derailed the chase. With over 30 needed from the final two overs and 7 wickets down, the pressure proved too much as CSK fell short by 10 runs.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in a close match. SRH batted first and set a target, which CSK couldn't chase down.

What was the final score of the SRH vs CSK match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a total of 194 runs. Chennai Super Kings fell short by 10 runs in their chase.

What was Abhishek Sharma's contribution for SRH?

Abhishek Sharma played a blistering innings of 59 runs off just 22 balls, including a 15-ball half-century.

Why did a fan perform 'black magic' rituals with a lemon?

An SRH fan was seen playfully mimicking 'black magic' rituals with a lemon, seemingly to influence the game. This happened just before Shivam Dube was dismissed.

How did SRH's win affect their IPL 2026 standings?

The win helped Sunrisers Hyderabad climb over Delhi Capitals to secure the fourth spot in the IPL 2026 standings.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shivam Dube CSK SRH IPL
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