WATCH: SRH Fan’s Hilarious ‘Black Magic’ Act To Get CSK's Shivam Dube Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SRH fan hilariously performs 'black magic' ritual against CSK.

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 194, powered by Abhishek Sharma's fifty.

Chennai Super Kings fell short by 10 runs in chase.

SRH vs CSK Hilarious Fan Video: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday in an IPL 2026 match that went pretty much down to the wire. Batting first, Hyderabad posted a competitive total on the board, which Chennai initially looked to be set to chase down. However, as wickets fell in heaps, CSK found themselves dependent on Shivam Dube in the later stages of the game. He was bowled by Sakib Hussain in the 17th over.

Interestingly, a video has surfaced showing an SRH fan playfully mimicking cliché ‘black magic’ rituals with a lemon, straight out of TV and films, and moments later, Dube's wicket falls. The fan erupts in celebration, making the clip all the more hilarious. Check it out:

Srh Fan Uses 'Lemon Black Magic' In Stadium To Get Csk Batsman Out😭 pic.twitter.com/ZimEPvZi2k — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) April 19, 2026

SRH eventually went on to win the match by 10 runs, climbing over Delhi Capitals to sit at the fourth spot in the IPL 2026 standings.

SRH vs CSK IPL 2026: Story Of The Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a competitive 194 after being asked to bat first by Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The innings was powered by Abhishek Sharma, who delivered a blistering 59 off just 22 balls, including a 15-ball half-century that put CSK on the back foot early. However, the momentum shifted at the end of the Powerplay when Mukesh Choudhary removed Travis Head and Ishan Kishan in consecutive deliveries, reducing SRH from 75/0 to 75/2.

The middle overs saw regular wickets, though Heinrich Klaasen steadied the innings with a composed 59 off 39 balls. CSK bowlers, particularly Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj, ensured the scoring rate was contained as SRH finished with a below-par total considering their start.

In response, CSK began aggressively with Sanju Samson hitting a six early but falling soon after. Ayush Mhatre provided a quick 30 off 13, while Gaikwad chipped in with 19. Despite a brisk start, wickets fell regularly.

Contributions from Matt Short and Sarfaraz Khan kept hopes alive, but a collapse in the death overs derailed the chase. With over 30 needed from the final two overs and 7 wickets down, the pressure proved too much as CSK fell short by 10 runs.