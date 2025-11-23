6 Slots, ₹16.5 Crore - Players Who PBKS Could Pick In IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 mini-auction is just around the corner, scheduled for December 16th in Abu Dhabi. With the 19th season approaching, franchises are busy strategizing to secure top players.

Punjab Kings, under Shreyas Iyer, impressed in the last season by reaching the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, though gaps in the squad remain that they aim to address in the upcoming IPL auction.

Retention Highlights

Punjab Kings made some key decisions in the retention process. They retained captain Shreyas Iyer and several important players.

In a major move, they released Glenn Maxwell after underwhelming performances. Maxwell's ₹11.50 crore purse, combined with the ₹5 crore he received from IPL, gives the franchise ₹16.50 crore to utilize in the mini auction.

Punjab Kings' IPL 2026 Auction Strategy

PBKS will focus on filling these critical slots:

Wicketkeeper-batsman to replace Josh Inglis: potential targets include Devon Conway or Quinton de Kock.

Spin-bowling all-rounder

Pace-bowling all-rounder

Indian pacer to replace Kuldeep Sen

Leg-spinner to replace Praveen Dubey

Players PBKS could target in IPL Auction

Spin-bowling all-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Liam Livingstone, Deepak Hooda, Rachin Ravindra

Foreign wicketkeeper-batsman: Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, Jamie Smith

Pace-bowling all-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Vijay Shankar, Andre Russell, Dasun Shanaka

Indian fast bowlers: Rajvardhan Hargagekar, Akash Deep

Indian spinners: Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar

Current Punjab Kings Squad After Retention

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Payal Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Mushir Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Umarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vaishakh, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar.

The focus for PBKS will be to strengthen these positions and build a well-rounded squad capable of competing at the highest level in IPL 2026.

