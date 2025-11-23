Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPL6 Slots, ₹16.5 Crore - Players Who PBKS Could Pick In IPL 2026 Auction

6 Slots, ₹16.5 Crore - Players Who PBKS Could Pick In IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings made some key decisions in the retention process. They retained captain Shreyas Iyer and several important players.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IPL 2026 mini-auction is just around the corner, scheduled for December 16th in Abu Dhabi. With the 19th season approaching, franchises are busy strategizing to secure top players.

Punjab Kings, under Shreyas Iyer, impressed in the last season by reaching the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, though gaps in the squad remain that they aim to address in the upcoming IPL auction.

Retention Highlights

Punjab Kings made some key decisions in the retention process. They retained captain Shreyas Iyer and several important players.

In a major move, they released Glenn Maxwell after underwhelming performances. Maxwell's ₹11.50 crore purse, combined with the ₹5 crore he received from IPL, gives the franchise ₹16.50 crore to utilize in the mini auction.

Punjab Kings' IPL 2026 Auction Strategy

PBKS will focus on filling these critical slots:

Wicketkeeper-batsman to replace Josh Inglis: potential targets include Devon Conway or Quinton de Kock.

Spin-bowling all-rounder

Pace-bowling all-rounder

Indian pacer to replace Kuldeep Sen

Leg-spinner to replace Praveen Dubey

Players PBKS could target in IPL Auction

Spin-bowling all-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Liam Livingstone, Deepak Hooda, Rachin Ravindra

Foreign wicketkeeper-batsman: Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, Jamie Smith

Pace-bowling all-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Vijay Shankar, Andre Russell, Dasun Shanaka

Indian fast bowlers: Rajvardhan Hargagekar, Akash Deep

Indian spinners: Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar

Current Punjab Kings Squad After Retention

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Payal Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Mushir Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Umarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vaishakh, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar.

The focus for PBKS will be to strengthen these positions and build a well-rounded squad capable of competing at the highest level in IPL 2026.

Also on ABP Live | Ashes 2025-26: Two-Day Win, But Crores Lost - Australia's Surprising Setback

Also on ABP Live | Not Rohit Or Pant! This Player Will Captain India Against South Africa In ODIs: Report

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction PBKS Punjab Kings IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Final Call On Chandigarh Administrative Changes': Centre Amid Political Row
'No Final Call On Chandigarh Administrative Changes': Centre Amid Political Row
Cities
Why Is Punjab Against Centre’s Move To Bring Chandigarh Under Article 240?
Why Is Punjab Against Centre’s Move To Bring Chandigarh Under Article 240?
Cities
20 Kg Explosives Found Near School In Uttarakhand's Almora
20 Kg Explosives Found Near School In Uttarakhand's Almora
India
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
Advertisement

Videos

Special Intensive Revision: Opposition Accuses BJP, Akhilesh Questions Yogi’s Stand
Special Intensive Revision: Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension for Voter List Revision in UP
Update: FIR Filed Against 60 BLOs and Supervisors in Greater Noida Over SIR Lapses
Breaking: BJP Intensifies Mission Bengal as Mamata Battles EC Over SIR Controversy
Breaking: Akhilesh Intensifies 2027 Push, Targets BJP Over SIR Drive and BLO Pressure
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget