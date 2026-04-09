Shubman Gill Slapped With Rs 12 Lakh Fine Despite Gujarat Titans’ Victory Over Delhi

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IPL 2026: The Gujarat Titans (GT) finally secured their first victory of the IPL 2026 season in a nerve-wracking encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. Despite a massive total of 210/4 and a dominant bowling performance by Rashid Khan, the Titans only secured the win by a single run after a dramatic final ball that saw David Miller fail to connect against a slow bouncer from Prasidh Krishna.

However, the victory was slightly dampened as captain Shubman Gill was fined ₹12 lakh immediately after the match for a slow over-rate offence.

Stricter Rules for IPL 2026

The IPL governing body confirmed that the Titans maintained a slow over-rate during the high-pressure chase. Under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, this was the team's first offence of the season.

While Gill escaped with a financial penalty this time, the stakes will double if the mistake is repeated. Under the updated regulations for 2026:

Second Offence: The captain will be fined ₹24 lakh, and every member of the playing XI (including the Impact Player) will be fined ₹12 lakh or 25 percent of their match fee.

Third Offence: The captain faces a ₹30 lakh fine. Notably, the mandatory one-match ban for a third offence has been removed in the latest rule update, replacing it with steeper financial hits for the entire squad.

The Architect of Delhi’s Collapse

While KL Rahul’s magnificent 92 off 52 balls and Pathum Nissanka’s explosive 41 had the Delhi Capitals (DC) cruising at 97/1 after nine overs, the introduction of Rashid Khan changed the geometry of the game.

The Afghan leg-spinner produced a spellbinding performance of 3 for 17 in his four overs, effectively breaking the backbone of the Delhi middle order. His tenth over was the definitive turning point:

Nitish Rana (5): Dismissed after a sharp leg-break.

Sameer Rizvi (0): The in-form youngster, who had scored half-centuries in his previous two games, was bowled for a golden duck by a perfect googly.

Axar Patel (2): Removed later to ensure Delhi’s momentum was completely stalled.

The Last-Ball Heartbreak for David Miller

The match reached a fever pitch in the final over with Delhi needing 13 runs. David Miller, who had smashed 23 runs off the penultimate over from Mohammed Siraj, looked set to be the hero once again.

With eight runs needed off the final three balls, Miller launched a towering six to bring the equation down to two runs from two balls. However, in a controversial decision, Miller refused a single to Kuldeep Yadav on the penultimate delivery. Facing the final ball, Miller missed a clever slow bouncer from Prasidh Krishna. A desperate attempt at a bye resulted in Kuldeep being run out, leaving Delhi stranded at 209/8.