Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLShubman Gill Slapped With Rs 12 Lakh Fine Despite Gujarat Titans’ Victory Over Delhi

Shubman Gill Slapped With Rs 12 Lakh Fine Despite Gujarat Titans’ Victory Over Delhi

IPL 2026: Shubhman Gill Fined- Gujarat Titans survive David Miller’s assault as Rashid Khan’s 3-wicket haul derails Delhi Capitals. Shubman Gill faces a major fine post-match.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IPL 2026: The Gujarat Titans (GT) finally secured their first victory of the IPL 2026 season in a nerve-wracking encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. Despite a massive total of 210/4 and a dominant bowling performance by Rashid Khan, the Titans only secured the win by a single run after a dramatic final ball that saw David Miller fail to connect against a slow bouncer from Prasidh Krishna.

However, the victory was slightly dampened as captain Shubman Gill was fined ₹12 lakh immediately after the match for a slow over-rate offence.

Stricter Rules for IPL 2026

The IPL governing body confirmed that the Titans maintained a slow over-rate during the high-pressure chase. Under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, this was the team's first offence of the season.

While Gill escaped with a financial penalty this time, the stakes will double if the mistake is repeated. Under the updated regulations for 2026:

Second Offence: The captain will be fined ₹24 lakh, and every member of the playing XI (including the Impact Player) will be fined ₹12 lakh or 25 percent of their match fee.

Third Offence: The captain faces a ₹30 lakh fine. Notably, the mandatory one-match ban for a third offence has been removed in the latest rule update, replacing it with steeper financial hits for the entire squad.

The Architect of Delhi’s Collapse

While KL Rahul’s magnificent 92 off 52 balls and Pathum Nissanka’s explosive 41 had the Delhi Capitals (DC) cruising at 97/1 after nine overs, the introduction of Rashid Khan changed the geometry of the game.

The Afghan leg-spinner produced a spellbinding performance of 3 for 17 in his four overs, effectively breaking the backbone of the Delhi middle order. His tenth over was the definitive turning point:

Nitish Rana (5): Dismissed after a sharp leg-break.

Sameer Rizvi (0): The in-form youngster, who had scored half-centuries in his previous two games, was bowled for a golden duck by a perfect googly.

Axar Patel (2): Removed later to ensure Delhi’s momentum was completely stalled.

The Last-Ball Heartbreak for David Miller

The match reached a fever pitch in the final over with Delhi needing 13 runs. David Miller, who had smashed 23 runs off the penultimate over from Mohammed Siraj, looked set to be the hero once again.

With eight runs needed off the final three balls, Miller launched a towering six to bring the equation down to two runs from two balls. However, in a controversial decision, Miller refused a single to Kuldeep Yadav on the penultimate delivery. Facing the final ball, Miller missed a clever slow bouncer from Prasidh Krishna. A desperate attempt at a bye resulted in Kuldeep being run out, leaving Delhi stranded at 209/8.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the Gujarat Titans' recent match?

The Gujarat Titans secured their first victory of IPL 2026 by a narrow margin of one run against the Delhi Capitals.

What are the consequences for repeated slow over-rate offenses in IPL 2026?

A second offense incurs a fine of ₹24 lakh for the captain and ₹12 lakh for other players. A third offense leads to a ₹30 lakh fine for the captain.

Who was instrumental in Delhi Capitals' collapse during the match?

Rashid Khan's spellbinding performance of 3 wickets for 17 runs effectively broke the backbone of the Delhi middle order.

How did the match end for David Miller?

David Miller missed a slow bouncer on the final ball with his team needing two runs, leading to a run-out and their defeat.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Apr 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubhman Gill GT Vs DC IPL IPL 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Shubman Gill Slapped With Rs 12 Lakh Fine Despite Gujarat Titans’ Victory Over Delhi
Shubman Gill Slapped With Rs 12 Lakh Fine Despite Gujarat Titans’ Victory Over Delhi
IPL
KKR vs LSG: IPL 2026 Match Today - Pitch Report, Kolkata Weather Update And Predicted Playing 11
KKR vs LSG: IPL 2026 Match Today - Pitch Report, Kolkata Weather Update And Predicted Playing 11
IPL
BCCI Cracks Down On IPL 2026 Boundary Chaos With Strict New Rule
BCCI Cracks Down On IPL 2026 Boundary Chaos With Strict New Rule
IPL
WATCH: KL Rahul Wins Hearts With Sweet Tribute To Daughter After Reaching Fifty
WATCH: KL Rahul Wins Hearts With Sweet Tribute To Daughter After Reaching Fifty
Advertisement

Videos

Nitish Kumar Departs Patna for Delhi to Strategize with JDU Leaders on Bihar’s Political Future
Breaking News: Multiple Explosions Rock Tehran, Karaj, Shiraz Despite Ceasefire in Iran
Breaking: Iranian Delegation to Arrive in Islamabad Tonight for Peace Talks Amid Ceasefire
US Vice President JD Vance Clarifies Lebanon Not Part of Ceasefire; Misunderstanding with Iran
Live Update: Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Voting Underway; Voter Turnout Shows Strong Enthusiasm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget