WATCH: Shubman Gill's Incredible Pre-Ball Vision Captured On Camera

Shubman Gill is indeed proving why he's earned the "Prince" moniker this season. His performance in the 2026 IPL has been a masterclass in vision and anticipation - qualities that separate the good from the generational greats.

A video is going viral on X - likely from GT vs KKR match in Ahmedabad on April 17th - there is a moment just before the ball leaves the bowler's hand where Shubman Gill seems to enter a different flow state. If you watch his eyes in the replays, he isn't just watching the ball; he’s downloading its trajectory, pace, and length before it even lands.

Gill's ability to pick the length early gives him that extra micro-second of "stillness" that most batters envy. By the time the ball pitches, his feet are already in position to access the exact area he’s targeted.

It's not just about hand-eye coordination; it’s about high-speed processing. He reads the bowler's intent, allowing him to play those signature short-arm jabs and elegant drives with effortless grace.

WATCH VIDEO

Just look at the eyes of Shubman Gill before the ball he reads it early and plays exactly in that area. Definitely one of the best batters of this generation.

Prince for a reason 👑 pic.twitter.com/l0Z41I2eJ7 — MARCUS (@MARCUS907935) April 18, 2026

Shubman's 2026 Form

Shubman Gill's recent knock of 86 off 50 balls against KKR was a prime example. He dismantled the attack with surgical precision, leading Gujarat Titans into the top 4 and currently holding the Orange Cap with 251 runs in just 5 innings. Thanks to Gill's power-packed innings, Gujarat defeated KKR by 5 wickets with 2 balls remaining.

While the nickname 'Prince' started as a nod to the "King" (Virat Kohli), Gill has made it his own. He doesn't just score runs; he dominates the aesthetics of the game. In an era of power-hitting, Shubman remains a purist who can strike at 150+ without ever looking hurried.

GT's next match in IPL 2026 is against Mumbai Indians on Monday (April 20) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.