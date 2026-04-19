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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Shubman Gill's Incredible Pre-Ball Vision Captured On Camera

WATCH: Shubman Gill's Incredible Pre-Ball Vision Captured On Camera

Shubman Gill's knack for reading length early gives him that extra split-second of composure that most batters envy.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 03:35 PM (IST)

Shubman Gill is indeed proving why he's earned the "Prince" moniker this season. His performance in the 2026 IPL has been a masterclass in vision and anticipation - qualities that separate the good from the generational greats.

A video is going viral on X - likely from GT vs KKR match in Ahmedabad on April 17th - there is a moment just before the ball leaves the bowler's hand where Shubman Gill seems to enter a different flow state. If you watch his eyes in the replays, he isn't just watching the ball; he’s downloading its trajectory, pace, and length before it even lands.

Gill's ability to pick the length early gives him that extra micro-second of "stillness" that most batters envy. By the time the ball pitches, his feet are already in position to access the exact area he’s targeted.

It's not just about hand-eye coordination; it’s about high-speed processing. He reads the bowler's intent, allowing him to play those signature short-arm jabs and elegant drives with effortless grace.

WATCH VIDEO

Shubman's 2026 Form

Shubman Gill's recent knock of 86 off 50 balls against KKR was a prime example. He dismantled the attack with surgical precision, leading Gujarat Titans into the top 4 and currently holding the Orange Cap with 251 runs in just 5 innings. Thanks to Gill's power-packed innings, Gujarat defeated KKR by 5 wickets with 2 balls remaining.

While the nickname 'Prince' started as a nod to the "King" (Virat Kohli), Gill has made it his own. He doesn't just score runs; he dominates the aesthetics of the game. In an era of power-hitting, Shubman remains a purist who can strike at 150+ without ever looking hurried.

GT's next match in IPL 2026 is against Mumbai Indians on Monday (April 20) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Shubman Gill called the

The nickname 'Prince' initially honored Virat Kohli, but Shubman Gill has now made it his own through his exceptional performances and elegant style of play.

What makes Shubman Gill's batting so effective?

Gill's ability to read the ball early and process information at high speed allows him to be in the perfect position, showcasing vision and anticipation beyond typical hand-eye coordination.

How is Shubman Gill performing in IPL 2026?

Gill is currently holding the Orange Cap with 251 runs in 5 innings, recently scoring 86 off 50 balls against KKR, leading Gujarat Titans to victory.

Where and when is Gujarat Titans' next IPL 2026 match?

Gujarat Titans will play against Mumbai Indians on Monday, April 20th, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill IPL Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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