IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's GT To Sport Special Jersey Against Pat Cummins' SRH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat Titans will wear special lavender jerseys to raise cancer awareness.

This initiative aims to encourage awareness and support for cancer patients.

Match against Sunrisers Hyderabad scheduled for May 12 in Ahmedabad.

GT IPL 2026 Special Jersey: Gujarat Titans are set to sport a special lavender jersey during their IPL 2026 home clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 12 as part of a wider initiative to raise awareness about cancer. The franchise, currently enjoying a strong campaign in the tournament, announced the special kit ahead of the important fixture against SRH. Now seemingly having become an annual tradition, the move is aimed at supporting the fight against cancer while also encouraging awareness, timely medical attention and support for people affected by the disease.

GT Continue Strong IPL 2026 Campaign

Donning lavender to support the fight against cancer 💜🫂 pic.twitter.com/88RE40THAI May 10, 2026

GT players have already been seen wearing the lavender jersey in promotional material shared by the franchise on social media in the lead-up to the match. That said, while the special jersey initiative has generated attention off the field, the Titans have also been delivering consistently impressive performances on it.

After suffering defeats in their opening two matches of IPL 2026, they bounced back strongly and transformed their season with a remarkable run of results. The side has won seven of its last nine matches and currently occupies second place in the IPL points table with 14 points.

Their impressive turnaround has firmly placed them among the leading contenders for a playoff spot as the tournament enters its crucial final phase. Another victory would further strengthen Gujarat’s chances of securing qualification for the knockout stage.

The franchise also remains in contention for a top-two finish, which would provide an important advantage during the IPL 2026 Playoffs.

GT vs SRH IPL 2026: Match Date & Time

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, will take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, with the coin toss being conducted half an hour earlier.

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