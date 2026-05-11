Gujarat Titans will wear a special lavender jersey to raise awareness for cancer. This initiative aims to support the fight against the disease and encourage early detection and support.
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's GT To Sport Special Jersey Against Pat Cummins' SRH
Gujarat Titans will wear a special lavender jersey against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 as part of a campaign to raise awareness in the fight against cancer.
- Gujarat Titans will wear special lavender jerseys to raise cancer awareness.
- This initiative aims to encourage awareness and support for cancer patients.
- Match against Sunrisers Hyderabad scheduled for May 12 in Ahmedabad.
GT IPL 2026 Special Jersey: Gujarat Titans are set to sport a special lavender jersey during their IPL 2026 home clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 12 as part of a wider initiative to raise awareness about cancer. The franchise, currently enjoying a strong campaign in the tournament, announced the special kit ahead of the important fixture against SRH. Now seemingly having become an annual tradition, the move is aimed at supporting the fight against cancer while also encouraging awareness, timely medical attention and support for people affected by the disease.
GT Continue Strong IPL 2026 Campaign
Donning lavender to support the fight against cancer 💜🫂 pic.twitter.com/88RE40THAI— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 10, 2026
GT players have already been seen wearing the lavender jersey in promotional material shared by the franchise on social media in the lead-up to the match. That said, while the special jersey initiative has generated attention off the field, the Titans have also been delivering consistently impressive performances on it.
After suffering defeats in their opening two matches of IPL 2026, they bounced back strongly and transformed their season with a remarkable run of results. The side has won seven of its last nine matches and currently occupies second place in the IPL points table with 14 points.
Their impressive turnaround has firmly placed them among the leading contenders for a playoff spot as the tournament enters its crucial final phase. Another victory would further strengthen Gujarat’s chances of securing qualification for the knockout stage.
The franchise also remains in contention for a top-two finish, which would provide an important advantage during the IPL 2026 Playoffs.
GT vs SRH IPL 2026: Match Date & Time
Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, will take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, with the coin toss being conducted half an hour earlier.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why will Gujarat Titans wear a special lavender jersey?
When will Gujarat Titans wear the special lavender jersey?
The Gujarat Titans will wear the special lavender jersey during their IPL 2026 home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 12.
How is Gujarat Titans performing in IPL 2026?
Despite initial losses, Gujarat Titans have had a strong comeback, winning seven of their last nine matches. They are currently second in the IPL standings with 14 points.
Where and when is the GT vs SRH match?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 12, 2026, starting at 7:30 PM IST.