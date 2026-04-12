Shubhman Gill Leaves Virat Kohli Behind In This Elite IPL Record Led By KL Rahul

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He achieved this milestone in his 118th innings, second fastest Indian.

Gill now leads Gujarat Titans as a consistent anchor.

His partnership with Buttler secured a win for Gujarat.

IPL 2026: The lineage of Indian batting greatness saw a symbolic shift at the Ekana Stadium today as Shubman Gill surpassed Virat Kohli to become the youngest player to reach 4,000 runs in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). During a composed knock of 56 against the Lucknow Super Giants, the 26-year-old Gujarat Titans captain reached the landmark with a clinical boundary, rewriting a record Kohli had held for nearly a decade.

Gill achieved the feat at 26 years and 216 days, comfortably besting Kohli’s mark of 27 years and 195 days set during his prolific 2016 season.

The Race to Four Thousand

While Gill secured the title of the youngest to reach the mark, he also solidified his position as one of the most efficient run-scorers in the tournament's history.

Reaching the milestone in his 118th innings, he now stands as the second-fastest Indian to the figure, trailing only KL Rahul, who reached the peak in a staggering 105 innings.

The achievement places Gill in an elite international bracket. Only Chris Gayle (112 innings), David Warner (114), and Jos Buttler (116) have navigated their way to 4,000 runs with greater speed than the current Titans skipper.

The Evolution of a Captain

Since joining the Gujarat Titans in 2022, Gill’s career trajectory has shifted from a promising talent to the competition's most consistent anchor. His statistics during his tenure with the franchise are a testament to his reliability.

He has amassed over 2,580 runs in 63 appearances with a strike rate nearing 150 since moving to Gujarat. Notably, Gill remains the leading run-scorer in the IPL since the start of the 2022 edition.

In today's victory, Gill combined with Jos Buttler for an 84-run partnership that dismantled the Lucknow bowling attack. Despite falling to a sharp delivery from Prince Yadav after his half-century, the foundation he laid ensured Gujarat chased down the target of 165 with eight balls to spare.

Youngest Batters to 4,000 IPL Runs

Shubman Gill: 26 years, 216 days Virat Kohli: 27 years, 195 days Sanju Samson: 29 years, 147 days Suresh Raina: 29 years, 174 days