GT Skipper Shubhman Gill 'Fired-Up' By T20 World Cup Snub? Cheteshwar Pujara Explains

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The exclusion of Shubman Gill from India’s recently concluded T20 World Cup squad is expected to serve as a major catalyst for the opening batter in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Despite leading the national side in Tests and ODIs, Gill was denied a spot in the shortest format's global showpiece, a decision that former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes will motivate the Gujarat Titans captain to chase a second title for the franchise.

Following a 2025 campaign that ended in the Eliminator, the 2022 champions are looking to reclaim their spot at the summit when the league kicks off on 28 March.

Proving Multi-Format Dominance

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Game Plan’, Pujara emphasised that Gill remains a high-quality asset across all versions of the game. However, the expert noted that the pressure is on the Titans’ skipper to evolve his scoring rate to align with modern T20 demands.

"The T20 World Cup squad snub will definitely fire up Shubman Gill. He is leading the Test squad and is also the ODI captain. If he has a good season, he will be back in the scheme of things for the Indian team," Pujara said. He added that this season is the "perfect" platform for Gill to demonstrate a consistent strike rate between 150 and 160.

The Rise of Ashok Sharma and GT’s Pace Battery

One of the most anticipated storylines for Gujarat this year is the potential debut of Ashok Sharma. The 24-year-old pacer, acquired for 90 lakh, has generated significant buzz with his ability to clock speeds of 150 kmph. While the presence of established stars like Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kagiso Rabada may keep him on the bench initially, Pujara suggested that tactical rotations could see the youngster unleashed later in the tournament.

Working under the mentorship of head coach Ashish Nehra is seen as a major advantage for Sharma. If the team opts to bring in an overseas all-rounder like Jason Holder, it could open a slot for an additional Indian seamer, potentially fast-tracking Sharma into the starting XI.

Squad Analysis: A Title-Heavy Top Order

Pujara identified the Gujarat Titans' top order as their primary strength, labelling the trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler as "incredible." The addition of Jason Holder provides much-needed balance to the middle order, while the finishing duties remain with Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan.

The bowling department remains equally formidable, with Kagiso Rabada leading a pace attack that also features left-armer Luke Wood as a high-quality backup. With a deep bench that includes veteran Ishant Sharma, the Titans enter the 2026 season as one of the clear favourites to lift the trophy.