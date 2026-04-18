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HomeSportsIPLWatch: Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shares 'Same Night Breakup' Story At Pranit More's Show

Watch: Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shares 'Same Night Breakup' Story At Pranit More's Show

Shresta Iyer didn’t hold back, sharing a story that redefined “friendship goals.”

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 01:21 PM (IST)

Shresta Iyer, sister of Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, recently stole the spotlight during a candid segment of Pranit More’s comedy show. Known for her vibrant personality and dance content, Shresta left the audience in splits - and somewhat shocked - as she narrated a "bold" memory involving a double breakup.

The interaction began when host Pranit More playfully asked Shresta about her relationship with alcohol. While Shresta admitted she used to drink, she revealed that she has recently quit drinking.

Curious about her past escapades, More prodded her to share a standout "drunkard memory" - specifically something bold or impulsive she might have done under the influence.

The Wild Revelation

Shresta didn't hold back, sharing a story that redefined "friendship goals." She explained a night where she and her close friend (who was actually sitting right beside her in the audience during the show) reached a dramatic realization at the same time.

On night, Shresta and her friend decided that their respective relationships weren't working out.

The "Same Night" Pact: Fueled by mutual support, both Shresta and her friend broke up with their partners on that very same night. The revelation of a "coordinated breakup" sent a wave of laughter through the crowd.

WATCH VIDEO

Shresta Iyer Deletes Viral Video 

Few days back, Shresta Iyer removed a controversial Instagram video after becoming the target of intense online harassment. The drama unfolded following the abandoned KKR vs PBKS match on April 6, 2026, which saw both teams share a point due to rain.

In the viral clip, Shresta playfully took a dig at Kolkata Knight Riders, stating in Punjabi, "Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda hai, lo de ditta ek point" (We Punjabis have big hearts; here, we’ve gifted you a point).

While intended as light-hearted banter, the post sparked fury among KKR fans. Shresta later clarified that the backlash escalated into disturbing threat messages, prompting her to delete the video to maintain a positive space. She emphasized that while the rivalry should remain, personal attacks have no place in the game

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Shresta Iyer reveal on Pranit More's comedy show?

Shresta Iyer shared a humorous and bold memory involving a double breakup she experienced with her friend on the same night.

Did Shresta Iyer recently quit drinking?

Yes, Shresta Iyer admitted that while she used to drink, she has recently quit.

Why did Shresta Iyer delete a viral video?

She deleted a video after receiving intense online harassment and threats from angry cricket fans for a light-hearted comment about a cricket match.

What was Shresta Iyer's controversial comment about?

She made a playful remark in Punjabi about gifting a point to the Kolkata Knight Riders after a rained-out match, which upset some fans.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 18 Apr 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer IPL IPL 2026 Shreyas Iyer Sister Pranit More Show Shresta Iyer
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