Watch: Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shares 'Same Night Breakup' Story At Pranit More's Show

Shresta Iyer, sister of Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, recently stole the spotlight during a candid segment of Pranit More’s comedy show. Known for her vibrant personality and dance content, Shresta left the audience in splits - and somewhat shocked - as she narrated a "bold" memory involving a double breakup.

The interaction began when host Pranit More playfully asked Shresta about her relationship with alcohol. While Shresta admitted she used to drink, she revealed that she has recently quit drinking.

Curious about her past escapades, More prodded her to share a standout "drunkard memory" - specifically something bold or impulsive she might have done under the influence.

The Wild Revelation

Shresta didn't hold back, sharing a story that redefined "friendship goals." She explained a night where she and her close friend (who was actually sitting right beside her in the audience during the show) reached a dramatic realization at the same time.

On night, Shresta and her friend decided that their respective relationships weren't working out.

The "Same Night" Pact: Fueled by mutual support, both Shresta and her friend broke up with their partners on that very same night. The revelation of a "coordinated breakup" sent a wave of laughter through the crowd.

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Shreyas Iyer’s sister at Pranit More’s show. pic.twitter.com/95PeOHdSxm — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 18, 2026

Shresta Iyer Deletes Viral Video

Few days back, Shresta Iyer removed a controversial Instagram video after becoming the target of intense online harassment. The drama unfolded following the abandoned KKR vs PBKS match on April 6, 2026, which saw both teams share a point due to rain.

In the viral clip, Shresta playfully took a dig at Kolkata Knight Riders, stating in Punjabi, "Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda hai, lo de ditta ek point" (We Punjabis have big hearts; here, we’ve gifted you a point).

While intended as light-hearted banter, the post sparked fury among KKR fans. Shresta later clarified that the backlash escalated into disturbing threat messages, prompting her to delete the video to maintain a positive space. She emphasized that while the rivalry should remain, personal attacks have no place in the game