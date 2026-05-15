Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLShreyas Iyer Registers Unwanted IPL Record After PBKS Lose To Mumbai Indians

Shreyas Iyer Registers Unwanted IPL Record After PBKS Lose To Mumbai Indians

Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS, after going on a six-match winning streak in IPL 2026, have now lost five matches on the trot and hang by a thread in the Playoffs race.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 May 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreyas Iyer set IPL record for failing defending 200+ targets.
  • Iyer's teams lost seven times defending over 200 runs.
  • Punjab Kings' Playoff hopes dim with two matches left.

Shreyas Iyer IPL 2026 Record: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer found himself on the wrong side of IPL history after his side suffered a six-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday. Defending a target of 201, PBKS failed to stop Mumbai Indians from completing the chase, and the result led to an unwanted milestone for Iyer as captain. The defeat marked the seventh occasion in IPL history where a team led by Shreyas Iyer lost while defending a target of over 200 runs. No other captain in the tournament has suffered more than five such defeats.

PBKS vs MI Clash Breaks Records

Despite the latest loss, Iyer’s overall record while defending 200-plus totals remains fairly balanced. The PBKS skipper has captained in 20 IPL matches where his team posted more than 200 runs and has won 12 of those encounters while losing seven.

That said, Punjab also registered another unwanted statistic during their defeat to MI. The franchise has now lost 10 T20 matches after posting a total in excess of 200 runs.

Adding to the disappointment for PBKS was the end of Iyer’s impressive captaincy record against Mumbai. Before Thursday’s result, he had not lost to MI as skipper since 2022 and had won seven matches against them during that period.

Gautam Gambhir continues to hold the IPL record for the most consecutive wins against a single opponent, having guided Kolkata Knight Riders to eight straight victories, interestingly, over Punjab Kings during his captaincy stint.

Also Read: Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Over Alleged Racist Comment Towards Tilak Varma

PBKS Face Tough Playoff Situation

While Iyer’s record became a talking point, the defeat also dealt a serious blow to Punjab Kings’ Playoff hopes in IPL 2026.

PBKS now have only two league-stage matches remaining, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17 and Lucknow Super Giants on May 23.

To remain in contention for a Playoff spot, Punjab must win both fixtures. Even if they achieve that, the maximum points they can reach is 17, meaning their qualification chances could still depend on results involving rival teams.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What unwanted record did Shreyas Iyer set?

Shreyas Iyer became the captain with the most defeats (seven) when defending totals over 200 runs in IPL history.

What is Shreyas Iyer's record when defending totals over 200?

While defending totals over 200, Iyer has captained in 20 matches, winning 12 and losing seven.

How does the recent loss affect Punjab Kings' playoff chances?

Punjab Kings must win their remaining two matches to have a chance at the playoffs. Their qualification may also depend on other teams' results.

What is Punjab Kings' T20 record after scoring over 200?

The franchise has now lost 10 T20 matches when they have posted a total in excess of 200 runs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 May 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Shreyas Iyer MI IPL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Shreyas Iyer Registers Unwanted IPL Record After PBKS Lose To Mumbai Indians
Shreyas Iyer Registers Unwanted IPL Record After PBKS Lose To Mumbai Indians
IPL
Mumbai Indians Star Drops Big Hardik Pandya Return Update
Mumbai Indians Star Drops Big Hardik Pandya Return Update
IPL
Can PBKS Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After MI Defeat? Full Scenario Explained
Can PBKS Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After MI Defeat? Full Scenario Explained
IPL
DC Set for Major Changes After Poor IPL 2026, Axar Patel’s Captaincy In Doubt: Report
DC Set for Major Changes After Poor IPL 2026, Axar Patel’s Captaincy In Doubt: Report
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Paper Leak Row: Education Minister Addresses Nation, Calls It “Social Challenge”
Breaking: NEET Re-Exam Confirmed on June 21, Admit Cards to Be Issued by June 14
BIG STATEMENT: Education Minister Responds to NEET Controversy, Says System Under Reform
Breaking: BJP Holds Protest in Srinagar Demanding Alcohol Ban in Jammu & Kashmir
Breaking: Daily Commuters and Middle Class Feel the Pressure as Costs Rise
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | NTA’s “Zero Error” Promise Has Collapsed, And Students Are Paying the Price
Opinion
Embed widget