Shreyas Iyer Registers Unwanted IPL Record After PBKS Lose To Mumbai Indians

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer set IPL record for failing defending 200+ targets.

Iyer's teams lost seven times defending over 200 runs.

Punjab Kings' Playoff hopes dim with two matches left.

Shreyas Iyer IPL 2026 Record: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer found himself on the wrong side of IPL history after his side suffered a six-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday. Defending a target of 201, PBKS failed to stop Mumbai Indians from completing the chase, and the result led to an unwanted milestone for Iyer as captain. The defeat marked the seventh occasion in IPL history where a team led by Shreyas Iyer lost while defending a target of over 200 runs. No other captain in the tournament has suffered more than five such defeats.

PBKS vs MI Clash Breaks Records

Despite the latest loss, Iyer’s overall record while defending 200-plus totals remains fairly balanced. The PBKS skipper has captained in 20 IPL matches where his team posted more than 200 runs and has won 12 of those encounters while losing seven.

That said, Punjab also registered another unwanted statistic during their defeat to MI. The franchise has now lost 10 T20 matches after posting a total in excess of 200 runs.

Adding to the disappointment for PBKS was the end of Iyer’s impressive captaincy record against Mumbai. Before Thursday’s result, he had not lost to MI as skipper since 2022 and had won seven matches against them during that period.

Gautam Gambhir continues to hold the IPL record for the most consecutive wins against a single opponent, having guided Kolkata Knight Riders to eight straight victories, interestingly, over Punjab Kings during his captaincy stint.

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PBKS Face Tough Playoff Situation

While Iyer’s record became a talking point, the defeat also dealt a serious blow to Punjab Kings’ Playoff hopes in IPL 2026.

PBKS now have only two league-stage matches remaining, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17 and Lucknow Super Giants on May 23.

To remain in contention for a Playoff spot, Punjab must win both fixtures. Even if they achieve that, the maximum points they can reach is 17, meaning their qualification chances could still depend on results involving rival teams.