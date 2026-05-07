Punjab Kings suffered their third consecutive defeat, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 33 runs after SRH posted a score of 235.
Shreyas Iyer Left Frustrated After PBKS Loss; Namedrops Key Player
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer expressed frustration after Punjab Kings third straight defeat, pointing at dropped catches and missed chances against SRH.
- Punjab Kings lost to SRH by 33 runs.
- Dropped catches and missed stumpings proved costly.
- Captain Iyer frustrated with repeated fielding errors.
- Iyer praised Connolly's batting and Chahal's bowling.
IPL 2026 Shreyas Iyer Statement: Punjab Kings struggles continued on Wednesday as the side suffered its third straight defeat. SRH registered a convincing 33-run victory after posting a massive total of 235 runs in the first innings. However, the game could have taken a different turn had Punjab Kings not let crucial opportunities slip away on the field.
Punjab’s fielding performance became one of the biggest talking points of the contest. Several catches were dropped at critical moments, while a missed stumping opportunity further added to the team’s woes. The repeated mistakes allowed SRH batters to capitalise and build a match-winning score. After the game, captain Shreyas Iyer openly admitted that the dropped chances hurt the team badly and said the errors had gone too far.
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Shreyas Iyer Frustrated With Punjab’s Fielding Errors
Speaking after the defeat, Iyer did not hide his disappointment over the team’s poor effort in the field. He said, "It was a bit much because we dropped catches early on. After that, the wicket slowed down. The Sunrisers Hyderabad players played some great cricket and showed us how to win matches. I think we had a dream start to the tournament, and everyone was in great shape. If we keep playing like this, it won't do us any good.”
Punjab Kings handed multiple lifelines to SRH batters during the innings. Cooper Connolly dropped a catch of Ishan Kishan in the eighth over. A few moments later, Shashank Singh failed to hold on to a chance offered by Heinrich Klaasen off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling. Kishan was once again reprieved in the 11th over when Lockie Ferguson dropped another opportunity. Prabhsimran Singh also missed a stumping chance against Kishan.
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Iyer Praises Connolly and Chahal Despite Defeat
Despite the disappointing result, Iyer had words of appreciation for Cooper Connolly, who fought hard for Punjab Kings with an unbeaten 107-run knock. His innings reduced the margin of defeat and kept Punjab in the contest for some time. The PBKS skipper said, "Connolly is amazing. His thinking is excellent. He has a special ability to score big runs even under pressure.”
Iyer also praised spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for his attacking approach during the match. The leg-spinner created several chances but did not receive enough support from the fielders. Iyer stated, "The way Chahal bowled, he was absolutely fearless. I told him to bowl aggressively, especially when new batsmen are at the crease. We were unlucky and couldn't take any catches."
Punjab Kings now face growing pressure as their losing streak continues, with fielding mistakes becoming a major concern for the team management ahead of the upcoming matches.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the outcome of the match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad?
What was the main reason for Punjab Kings' loss, according to Shreyas Iyer?
Captain Shreyas Iyer stated that dropped catches and fielding errors significantly hurt the team, allowing SRH batters to capitalize.
Which Punjab Kings players dropped crucial catches during the match?
Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, and Lockie Ferguson were noted for dropping catches, while Prabhsimran Singh missed a stumping opportunity.
Despite the loss, who did Shreyas Iyer praise?
Iyer praised Cooper Connolly for his unbeaten 107-run knock and Yuzvendra Chahal for his fearless and aggressive bowling approach.