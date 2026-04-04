IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Fined Again! Trouble Brews Despite PBKS Win Over CSK

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Shreyas Iyer Fined: Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has landed in trouble for the second consecutive IPL 2026 match after breaching the Indian Premier League’s Code of Conduct during his side’s victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Despite leading his team to an impressive win, Iyer was penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate, a repeat of his offence from the previous fixture against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The repeated violation resulted in stricter sanctions from the IPL Governing Council, with not just the skipper but the entire PBKS playing contingent facing penalties.

IPL Cracks Down On Repeat Offence

In an official statement following the CSK vs PBKS match, the IPL confirmed the disciplinary action against Iyer and his teammates.

"Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No.7 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai."

"As this was his team's second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

While the off-field developments grabbed attention, Iyer made a strong impact with the bat. His composed half-century anchored PBKS’s successful chase of a challenging total.

The skipper struck a brisk 50 off just 29 deliveries, guiding his side to 210 for five in 18.4 overs and sealing a five-wicket victory. The win marked Punjab’s second straight triumph this season, underlining their strong start to the campaign.

CSK Post Competitive Total But Fall Short

Earlier in the evening, Chennai Super Kings put up a formidable 209-run total after being asked to bat first. Young batsman Ayush Mhatre starred with a fluent 73 off 43 balls, laying the groundwork for a big total.

He shared a crucial 96-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who contributed 28 runs. Late fireworks from Sarfaraz Khan (32 off 12) and an unbeaten 45 from Shivam Dube added momentum to the innings.

However, despite posting a strong total, CSK were unable to contain Punjab’s batting line-up, with Iyer’s leadership proving decisive in the end.