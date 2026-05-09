Watch: Sanjiv Goenka Special Gesture During Emotional Meeting With Virat Kohli

In a heartwarming departure from the intense pressure of IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka is being hailed for his humility following a viral post-match moment at the Ekana Stadium.

Following LSG’s thrilling 9-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 7, 2026, a candid video captured the LSG owner and his young grandson waiting to meet Virat Kohli.

The Respectful Wait

As the players were shaking hands, Kohli was deep in conversation with Kane Williamson (LSG’s strategic advisor). Instead of using his status to interrupt the two legends, Goenka chose to stand several feet away, patiently waiting with his grandson for the conversation to conclude.

At one point, an LSG staff member reportedly offered to approach Kohli and bring him over. Goenka politely declined, insisting they wait until the discussion ended naturally.

Once free, Virat Kohli warmly greeted the duo, spent several minutes chatting with the young boy, and signed an autograph - a moment the youngster is unlikely to forget.

WATCH VIDEO

Sanjiv Goenka wanted an autograph from Kohli for his son, but waited patiently while Kohli was busy with Williamson. Even when his bodyguard offered to call Kohli, he said no ❤️

If it were the Ambanis, their bodyguards would’ve probably stepped in to get the photo instantly 🙂 pic.twitter.com/nM2bBBHH40 — AurelionCricket (@CricketAurelion) May 8, 2026

Contrast in Narratives

The interaction has resonated deeply with fans, especially given the scrutiny Goenka faced earlier this season following a heated on-field discussion with captain Rishabh Pant. This "humble gesture" has helped shift the narrative, highlighting a side of the franchise owner that prioritizes sportsmanship and respect for the game’s icons.

Match Context

The wholesome exchange served as the perfect closing act to a high-voltage LSG vs RCB game where Mitchell Marsh smashed a breathtaking 111 off 56 balls. Prince Yadav stunned the crowd by dismissing Virat Kohli for a duck with a brilliant "nip-backer." LSG successfully defended their total in a rain-curtailed 19-over thriller to beat RCB and keep their playoff hopes alive.