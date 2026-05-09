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HomeSportsIPLWatch: Sanjiv Goenka Special Gesture During Emotional Meeting With Virat Kohli

Watch: Sanjiv Goenka Special Gesture During Emotional Meeting With Virat Kohli

At one point, an LSG staff member reportedly offered to approach Kohli and bring him over but Sanjiv Goenka politely declined.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 09 May 2026 04:18 PM (IST)

In a heartwarming departure from the intense pressure of IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka is being hailed for his humility following a viral post-match moment at the Ekana Stadium.

Following LSG’s thrilling 9-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 7, 2026, a candid video captured the LSG owner and his young grandson waiting to meet Virat Kohli.

The Respectful Wait

As the players were shaking hands, Kohli was deep in conversation with Kane Williamson (LSG’s strategic advisor). Instead of using his status to interrupt the two legends, Goenka chose to stand several feet away, patiently waiting with his grandson for the conversation to conclude.

At one point, an LSG staff member reportedly offered to approach Kohli and bring him over. Goenka politely declined, insisting they wait until the discussion ended naturally.

Once free, Virat Kohli warmly greeted the duo, spent several minutes chatting with the young boy, and signed an autograph - a moment the youngster is unlikely to forget.

WATCH VIDEO

Contrast in Narratives

The interaction has resonated deeply with fans, especially given the scrutiny Goenka faced earlier this season following a heated on-field discussion with captain Rishabh Pant. This "humble gesture" has helped shift the narrative, highlighting a side of the franchise owner that prioritizes sportsmanship and respect for the game’s icons.

Match Context

The wholesome exchange served as the perfect closing act to a high-voltage LSG vs RCB game where Mitchell Marsh smashed a breathtaking 111 off 56 balls. Prince Yadav stunned the crowd by dismissing Virat Kohli for a duck with a brilliant "nip-backer." LSG successfully defended their total in a rain-curtailed 19-over thriller to beat RCB and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What heartwarming moment occurred after the LSG vs. RCB match on May 7, 2026?

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and his grandson were seen patiently waiting to meet Virat Kohli after the match, demonstrating respect for his conversation with Kane Williamson.

How did Sanjiv Goenka react when offered help to approach Virat Kohli?

Goenka politely declined an offer from an LSG staff member to interrupt Kohli, preferring to wait until Kohli's discussion with Williamson naturally concluded.

What was the outcome of Goenka's patient wait to meet Virat Kohli?

Once free, Kohli warmly greeted Goenka and his grandson, spent time chatting with the young boy, and signed an autograph, creating a memorable moment.

How does this recent gesture contrast with previous scrutiny of Sanjiv Goenka?

This humble gesture shifts the narrative from earlier scrutiny following a discussion with captain Rishabh Pant, highlighting Goenka's sportsmanship and respect for players.

Published at : 09 May 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Sanjiv Goenka
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